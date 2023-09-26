Immunis, Inc., a private biotech developing innovative cellular secretome therapies for age and disease-related immune decline, is thrilled to announce that its Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead, will be taking center stage at the prestigious Festival of Biologics in Basel, Switzerland. The Festival of Biologics is a pivotal meeting for the life science community, encompassing the entire spectrum of biologics, from drug discovery and development to manufacturing, clinical trials, and commercialization. Dr. Keirstead's presence supports Immunis' position at the forefront of biotechnological research and dedication to enhancing global health through innovation.

Dr. Keirstead, a luminary in cellular secretome research and regenerative medicine, will share Immunis' Phase 1/2a clinical trial testing a novel secretome therapeutic, IMMUNA, in elderly patients with muscle atrophy associated with knee osteoarthritis. The presentation will shed light on the boundless potential of secretome therapies in a variety of diseases and provide a roadmap for future developments in Immunis' secretome research.

"We're incredibly proud to have Dr. Keirstead represent Immunis at such a significant event," remarked Senior Scientific Communications Manager, Dr. Karissa Munoz. "His dedication to pushing the boundaries of biotechnology and his ability to elucidate the complexities and potential of secretome research will certainly make his presentation a highlight at the conference." Attendees can look forward to a compelling session that combines deep expertise with a forward-thinking vision, emblematic of Immunis' commitment to pioneering change in the biotech landscape.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis' leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis' Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

