The leading email security platform is now available on AWS Marketplace enabling simplified procurement and fast deployment through one of the world's leading cloud providers

IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 10,000 global organizations, today announced its availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, an online store that makes it easy for customers to find, compare, and immediately start using the software and services that run on AWS. Customers can enjoy the simplified procurement and quick deployment that AWS Marketplace offers and immediately secure their cloud email environments.

The announcement comes at a time when the rates of business email compromise (BEC) and other advanced generative-AI-enabled phishing attacks are climbing exponentially as they expose vulnerabilities in traditional email security solutions. A recent report from Osterman Research revealed that large organizations are expecting a 43% increase in BEC attacks in the next 12 months.

"Our customers enjoy the convenience of procurement through AWS Marketplace," said Steve Stumpfl, Executive Vice President of Sales at Tevora Business Solutions. "As an IRONSCALES partner, we're excited to sell the powerful protection IRONSCALES email security offers with the convenience of the world's leading cloud marketplace."

"We are witnessing a tremendous uptick in customers seeking AI-powered email security to counter the intensifying threats posed by sophisticated socially engineered attacks such as business email compromise (BEC)," said Mark Fitzmaurice, SVP of Channel Sales at IRONSCALES. "Through AWS Marketplace and the rest of our robust partner network, customers can tap into channel partner private offers (CPPO), competitive pricing, and procurement, allowing them to scale faster through one of the world's leading cloud providers and protect their organizations from these growing phishing threats."

IRONSCALES was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies, ranking in the top 26% for security companies and was named a leader in the 2023 Software Reviews Data Quadrant for Cloud Email Security report. What's more, on the G2 2023 list of the Best Cloud Email Security, IRONSCALES ranks number one for best implementation and ease of use. Additionally, IRONSCALES received a 5-Star rating for its Partner Program from The Channel Company CRN Partner Program Guide this year.

Learn more about IRONSCALES in AWS Marketplace.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise and the industry's only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates attacks like BEC, ATO, and VIP impersonation that bypass traditional security solutions. Powerful, simple, and adaptive, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and increase cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is proud to support more than 10,000 global enterprises. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926069306/en/

Contacts:

Doug De Orchis

Scratch Marketing Media for IRONSCALES

ironscales@scratchmm.com