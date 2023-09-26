Flexible solutions allow firms to expand service offerings, ensure compliance and boost profitability

IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy and payroll solutions, is today announcing expanded human resource offerings for the Americas. The new capabilities include Global HR consultancy (HRC) and enhanced HR software enabling organizations headquartered in the Americas to seamlessly scale HR operations with confidence in global compliance.

An increasing number of organizations are hiring remote global talent to fuel growth and reduce costs. But this expansion results in heightened complexity for HR teams who must manage employees across language barriers, ensure compliance with local jurisdictions and understand cultural norms. IRIS utilized its decades of experience in the payroll and HR space to expand its HR solutions to build upon payroll offerings and allow organizations to benefit from global expansion while reducing the complexity of global workforces.

The IRIS HRC launch provides expertise across compliance, benefits, compensation, immigration and more to help organizations expanding their global footprint to rapidly unlock talent investment by reducing time to value. Organizations benefit from a multi-country HR support partner with workforce management expertise in 135 countries that works as an extension of the team to provide the confidence to resolve complex HR questions and boost productivity and employee engagement through the full employee lifecycle. Businesses are assured they remain compliant and can avoid expensive fines, tax penalties, costly lawsuits and reputational damage to ensure sustained global growth.

Enhanced IRIS HR software allows professional services firms to offer clients comprehensive HR tools to help find, grow and manage employees. Firms can expand their value-added client service offerings with HR solutions as they scale, including applicant tracking, employee onboarding, benefits enrollment, vacation requests and more. The outcome is the ability to make a more significant impact on their clients and the lives of their employees.

Audra Bright, Human Resources and Internal Systems Senior Manager at Textile Exchange says, "Without IRIS, we wouldn't be able to recruit the talent we've been able to. It makes it so much easier to pull reports, house documents, and find what I need whenever I need it. The process is so much more streamlined, and I never have to deal with paperwork getting lost."

Jim Dunham, President and General Manager, IRIS Americas says, "Enhancing global workforce management for efficiency and profitability is crucial for modern organizations. Our expanded software and services empower seamless HR management, allowing firms to focus on value-added activities. We continue to engage with our clients in the Americas to deliver more flexible solutions that drive growth.

About IRIS Americas

IRIS Americas is part of IRIS Software Group. IRIS works with thousands of CPA firms including 52 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US and its payroll solutions for over 150,000 SMEs and 1m employees across the US and Canada. IRIS has over 100,000 UK and international customers, with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. Its brands include IRIS Star Practice Management, IRIS FMP, IRIS Innervision, IRIS Practice Engine, Doc.It, PSI Payroll, AccountantsWorld, MyPay, and Conarc.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organizations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organizations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognized as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organizations get things right first time, every time, visit www.irisglobal.com or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

