Leading global cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider announces industry veteran and former co-founder returns to advise on product innovation and strategic customer relationships

VikingCloud, the leading predict-to-prevent cybersecurity and compliance company, today announces the appointment of Gabe Moynagh, its former co-founder, as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors.

"Gabe's vision and client-first approach was foundational to VikingCloud's growth during his time as co-founder," said Jim Burke, CEO of VikingCloud. "Gabe's industry expertise and extensive client relationships will help us align our unique cybersecurity and compliance capabilities with the current and future needs of our clients. We're pleased to welcome Gabe to the team and look forward to his invaluable insight."

Under Moynagh's leadership as former CEO of Sysnet Global, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions, the company achieved significant growth milestones, including strategic acquisitions of Controlscan, Nuarx, and VikingCloud. The latter acquisition led to the company's rebranding as VikingCloud in 2021, reflecting its commitment to providing enhanced cybersecurity solutions and solidifying VikingCloud's position as a trusted industry leader. Now, Moynagh will return as an advisor to VikingCloud's CEO and Board, leveraging his expertise on Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance to bring compliance and cybersecurity solutions together for new and existing clients.

"I look forward to collaborating with Jim, the Board, and the entire VikingCloud team to expand our client relationships by keeping their success at the center of everything we do," said Moynagh. "I am excited to be part of a global company transforming how businesses make better and faster risk mitigation decisions with predictive intelligence and integrated compliance and cybersecurity solutions."

VikingCloud is backed by FTV Capital, a leading sector-focused growth equity investment firm, and True Wind Capital, a San Francisco-based private equity firm.

For more information, visit: https://www.vikingcloud.com/.

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud is the leading Predict-to-Prevent cybersecurity and compliance company, offering businesses a single, integrated solution to make informed, predictive, and cost-effective risk mitigation decisions faster.Powered by the Asgard Platform, the industry's largest repository of anonymized cybersecurity and compliance event data, we continuously monitor and analyze over 6+ billion online events every day.

VikingCloud is the one-stop partner trusted by 4+ million customers to provide the predictive intelligence and competitive edge they need to stay one step ahead of cybersecurity and compliance disruptions to their business. Our 1,000 dedicated cybersecurity and compliance expert advisors understand that it's not just about technology. It's about transacting business and delivering an exceptional customer experience every day, without fail. That's the measurable value we deliver. And that's what we call, Business Uninterrupted. For more information visit www.vikingcloud.com and visit us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/.

