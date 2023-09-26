Objective Medical Systems Expands Offerings with OMS C3 Chronic Care Coordinator

HOUMA, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Objective Medical Systems (OMS), a pioneering health information technology company specializing in cardiovascular software solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of OMS C3® Chronic Care Coordinator for download on Connection Hub, an exclusive platform where vendors demonstrate their interoperability with Epic software. This integration marks a significant advancement in our commitment to revolutionizing cardiology practices nationwide.

OMS C3® is a comprehensive suite of tools that includes Remote Patient Monitoring, Principal Care Management, and Chronic Care Management modules. This trifecta empowers clinical staff to engage with patients proactively through various communication channels like video, text, call, and SMS, while monitoring patient data 24/7. By seamlessly integrating these modules into existing cardiology workflows, practices can enhance patient care and achieve exceptional clinical and financial return on investment.

Dr. Vinod Nair, President and Chief Software Architect for Objective Medical Systems and a practicing interventional cardiologist, addressed the impact of this integration on the field of cardiology: "Cardiologists around the country now have access to the innovative solutions needed to efficiently present actionable information to all care team members while improving patient outcomes, reducing workflow pain-points, and supporting best-care practices for cardiology."

Key Features of OMS C3® Chronic Care Coordinator Integration:

Unified Platform : Supports Remote Patient Monitoring, Principal Care Management, and Chronic Care Management service lines.

: Supports Remote Patient Monitoring, Principal Care Management, and Chronic Care Management service lines. Clinical Integration : Seamless transfer of clinical notes into patient charts.

: Seamless transfer of clinical notes into patient charts. Financial Integration : Seamless transfer of financial charges for the visits to practice management system for easy billing.

: Seamless transfer of financial charges for the visits to practice management system for easy billing. Device Options: OMS can provide the device package (BP cuffs, weight scales, O2 monitor etc.), or practice can bring their own devices.

For more information about OMS C3® visit ObjectiveMedicalSystems.com. Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Objective Medical Systems

Objective Medical Systems is a pioneering health information technology company developing software solutions for busy practices and hospital systems. We firmly believe that discrete data and background analysis have the potential to revolutionize the practice of medicine, improve patient care, increase physician efficiency, and reduce errors. Our software solutions have been meticulously developed and inspired by leading physicians from various sub-specialties, ensuring they are comprehensive, powerful, and user intuitive.

