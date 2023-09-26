Castle Connolly Releases Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors 2023

For the first time, list recognizes 234 leading Hispanic and Latino doctors in the nation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors 2023. It's the first time Castle Connolly has recognized exceptional doctors within the Hispanic and Latino communities who have demonstrated outstanding expertise, patient care, and contributions to the field of healthcare. There are 234 doctors represented, across 32 states and 60 specialties.

Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors

The new distinction is part of Castle Connolly's Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative designed to honor top clinicians and enable patients to find Castle Connolly Top Doctors who have shared backgrounds and experiences. As part of this initiative, Castle Connolly surveyed its current Top Doctors (top 7% of physicians in the U.S., all nominated by peers), to share information about their race/ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

For the Top Hispanic & Latino Doctor list, Castle Connolly has partnered with National Latino Physician Day, to bring awareness of the underrepresentation of Latino physicians, as well as encourage the next generation of Latino and Latina students to go into medicine. "We know that having concordance with ethnicity can improve outcomes for patients. Having an understanding of the culture and the language is also an important way to provide the best patient care," says Dr. Michael Galvez, Director of Pediatric Hand Surgery at Valley Children's Hospital and co-creator of National Latino Physician Day.

Today, the U.S. Latino population is at 19%, while only 6% of physicians across the country are Latino or Latina. By 2050, it is projected that one out of three Americans, and one out of two Californians will be of Latino background. "This large population is severely underrepresented among physicians and is also suffering from poor healthcare outcomes," says Dr. Cesar Padilla, Clinical Associate Professor in Obstetric Anesthesiology at Stanford University and co-creator of National Latino Physician Day. "This is more than just a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) issue - it's an issue of population health."

"By releasing the list of Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors, our goal is to enable patients to easily find high-quality care from a provider who shares both a language proficiency as well as a cultural background," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "We are proud of this list of exceptional Latino and Latina doctors, and will continue to grow all of our DEI lists in 2024 and beyond."

With the inaugural DEI lists in 2023, Castle Connolly has celebrated over 9,200 Castle Connolly Top Doctors, distinguishing them as part of groups that have been historically underrepresented in medicine, including Top Black Doctors, Exceptional Women in Medicine, Top AAPI Doctors, Top LGBTQ+ Doctors and Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors.

All Castle Connolly Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors are nominated by their peers, and then the Castle Connolly research team evaluates important criteria, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills and outcomes data (where available).

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 76 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through the Everyday Health Group's world-class brands. Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Contact Information:

Caroline Baron

Senior Director

publicrelations@castleconnolly.com

(212) 367-8400

SOURCE: Castle Connolly

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786733/castle-connolly-releases-castle-connolly-top-hispanic-latino-doctors-2023