Orrefors Crafts Exquisite Fragrance Bottle for Henrik Lundqvist in Collaboration With Scandinavian Brand Morgan Madison

Unique Niche Fragrance Collaboration Celebrates Lundqvist's Next Chapter in Life

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Renowned fragrance enthusiast Morgan Madison and former NHL superstar Henrik Lundqvist are proud to introduce an exceptional fragrance collection that merges the worlds of sports and luxury scents. The "Next Chapter" fragrance collection is a collaboration that signifies Lundqvist's transition into the next phase of his life.









Henrik Lundqvist, who will be inducted into the NHL's Hall of Fame Class of 2023, is renowned for his legendary sporting achievements and distinctive style. The "Next Chapter" collection reflects his journey from an illustrious hockey career to the excitement of new possibilities.

"When the opportunity to craft a fragrance with Morgan Madison arose, the timing felt perfect. The team's genuine ardor for fragrances and exclusive focus on niche scents resonated with me. It was a perfect match, and collaborating on designing a signature fragrance felt like the natural next step," says Henrik Lundqvist.

To add an exquisite touch to the collection, the fragrance bottles are crafted by the renowned crystal brand Orrefors, influenced by their "City" collection by Martti Rytkönen. The design draws inspiration from the play of light at sunrise in New York City, elegantly mirroring the intersection of urban vibrance with iconic skyscrapers.

Filip Trulsson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Orrefors, says, "This venture with Henrik Lundqvist, a revered role model, aligns seamlessly with our City design. The convergence of Sweden and New York through this artistic expression captures the essence of the Next Chapter concept."

With two exquisite fragrances, this collection is meticulously crafted in partnership with accomplished Swedish perfumer Sfean J.A.

"From the outset, our vision was crystal clear: to create niche fragrances that encapsulate excellence in every facet. Collaborating with Sfean J.A., a highly skilled perfumer with roots in the Middle East, was pivotal in achieving this vision. We've seamlessly blended Henrik's charisma and Sfean's expertise to craft two exceptional scents," says Annika Hansson, Brand Manager at Morgan Madison.

"Next Chapter" launched on September 21, 2023, in both Sweden and the United States. The collection is available at selected Neiman Marcus stores, Madison Square Garden in NYC, and at orrefors.us.

For images, click here.

About Orrefors

Orrefors is a world-renowned crystal brand with a heritage dating back to 1898. The design is characterized by timeless Swedish aesthetics, functionality, sustainable quality, and craftsmanship. Today, the brand is presented at some of the most exclusive department stores and galleries all over the world. Learn more at https://www.orrefors.us

About Morgan Madison

Morgan Madison, a distinguished Swedish lifestyle brand, is committed to empowering you to infuse your home with a luxurious hotel ambiance, enriching your daily experiences. The expansive range encompasses textiles, scented candles, and exquisite interior accents. Moreover, the exclusive fragrances offer you the means to express your individuality daily, elevating every moment.

