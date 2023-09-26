Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Workiva: Unite to Ignite: Amplify 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Workiva

ESG Talk and Off The Books join forces at Amplify! Workiva's Catherine Tsai interviews Mandi McReynolds, Steve Soter, and conference attendees to explore trends like generative AI and how finance and accounting, ESG, and audit and risk are evolving-together.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787386/unite-to-ignite-amplify-2023

