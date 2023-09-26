Ecovative is a global leader in developing and scaling sustainable nature-based technologies from mycelium, the roots of mushrooms.

This pioneering patent has been acknowledged in tandem with the lithium-ion battery patent for its significant contribution to addressing climate change.

The move is aimed at encouraging more widespread innovation of materials and products free of plastics, fossil fuels, and forever chemicals.

Ecovative announced today that it is opening access to a major European patent to all individuals and businesses who wish to use its MycoComposite mycelium materials in their own innovations and businesses in Europe. The company's renewable material offers a nontoxic, planet-friendly alternative to plastics and other fossil fuel-derived materials.

Ecovative's MycoComposite invention enables the manufacturing of products that are free of forever chemicals and other toxic substances like formaldehyde. This patent outlines a strategic blueprint for the creation of eco-friendly and renewable mushroom mycelium composites, offering a promising solution to curtail CO2 emissions across diverse industries and combat the escalating climate crisis.

"The goal of Ecovative has always been to provide the 'picks and shovels' for a new generation of businesses realizing the potential of mycelium technology," says Ecovative co-founder and CEO Eben Bayer. "The growing demand for environmentally beneficial products and processes is creating immense new opportunities not to reinvent the wheel, but to change what the wheel is made of, and we're excited to see the new discoveries and scalable solutions made with this versatile technology, for the benefit of Spaceship Earth."

The European Open Patent Program for MycoComposite is intended to encourage innovation in plastic-free products. The patent is already in use around the world in protective packaging, construction materials, architecture and innovative applications to replace petrochemical use. Several successful businesses have already been launched using MycoComposite, notably Loop Biotech which makes a popular line of mycelium coffins and urns.

"Loop Biotech has seen firsthand the huge demand for innovative, planet-friendly solutions enabled by mycelium materials," said Bob Hendrikx, founder of Loop Biotech, which uses MycoComposite material to produce sustainable coffins and urns. "I started this company to help humanity leave a positive footprint on the Earth, which is only possible when we collaborate with living organisms like fungi."

A sharp rise of interest in Europe for entrepreneurial applications of MycoComposite make it an ideal environment to test the potential of open access patents to spur an increase in innovations and businesses around mycelium technology. MycoComposite licensing and partnership opportunities will continue to be available outside of Europe supported by Ecovative's state-of-the-art spawn and substrate facilities. The company owns numerous patents and patent applications related to mycelium manufacturing and product development globally.

About Ecovative:

Ecovative is a biological science and design company, advancing mycelium technology to transform industries with high quality, Earth-friendly materials. Founded in 2007, Ecovative makes mycelium materials and products commercially competitive and accessible to everyone. Leveraging its Mycelium Foundry, dedicated production capacity and a range of industry leading partners, Ecovative grows better materials for everyday needs. To learn more, visit ecovative.com.

About MycoComposite:

MycoComposite is a combination of only two ingredients, mushroom mycelium and shredded plant fibers, such as kenaf, hemp stalks, and other plant-based waste from agriculture. The mycelium binds the material together into a natural composite that is highly versatile and earth-friendly in a range of applications. The process requires little energy and the final product is 100% bio-based returning nutrients to the Earth.

