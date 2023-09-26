The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 25 September 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 25 September 2023 87.54p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 84.95p per ordinary share

26 September 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45