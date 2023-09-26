SEE®: SEE's "Better Together" Podcast: Hispanic Heritage Month

Episode Summary

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Hispanic Heritage Month is the focus of this episode of the "Better Together" podcast with guest Hector Larrazabal who serves as SEE's North America Director of Product Technology and is the co-founder of the company's new Hispanic/Latin employee resource group.

Originally from Venezuela, Hector has lived in five different countries. His travels have made him more sensitive to understanding, accepting, and supporting people from different cultures. He says it's important to have interactions with people who don't share the same background or ideas as you while also appreciating those differences and being respectful while working together.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging solutions provider SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace.

