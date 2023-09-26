Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Ultimativer Ausbruch - Triggert dieses starke Signal eine Monster-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2023 | 15:38
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEE®: SEE's "Better Together" Podcast: Hispanic Heritage Month

Episode Summary

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Hispanic Heritage Month is the focus of this episode of the "Better Together" podcast with guest Hector Larrazabal who serves as SEE's North America Director of Product Technology and is the co-founder of the company's new Hispanic/Latin employee resource group.

Originally from Venezuela, Hector has lived in five different countries. His travels have made him more sensitive to understanding, accepting, and supporting people from different cultures. He says it's important to have interactions with people who don't share the same background or ideas as you while also appreciating those differences and being respectful while working together.

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging solutions provider SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE®
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE®

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787394/sees-better-together-podcast-hispanic-heritage-month

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.