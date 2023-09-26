Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - The team behind Halo, an antioxidant complex that combats cellular damage caused by radiation, is announcing the donation of 2,000 10-packs of Halo to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Led by founder and interventional neuroradiologist Dr. Kieran Murphy, the experts behind Halo are on a mission to curb the damage caused by radiation within at-risk populations. "We are deeply conscious of the struggle and suffering of the Ukrainian people," Dr. Murphy says. "As a gesture of humanitarian support, we are sending 20,000 pills of Halo. This donation is a testament to our commitment to decrease DNA injury from radiation, which can cause irreversible damage to DNA. This DNA damage is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, cataracts, and other conditions.

This donation is being made with the help of August Mission, a Utah-based organization focused on delivering global aid. August Mission generate more than $10 in aid per every dollar donated and ensure delivery of that aid into the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible.

About: Halo is the first product from Cora Therapeutics, an innovative company focused on data-driven solutions for health.

Radiation, considered an oxidative stressor, causes excess free radicals to accumulate in the body; the same is true for air pollution, UV light, smoking, processed diets and frequent flying. Without protection, free radicals infiltrate DNA, contributing to a higher risk for DNA damage and gene mutation.

Halo's formulation consists of natural ingredients chosen to fit within the NHPD guidelines to maximize safety and optimize efficacy, while adhering to the highest standards for nutraceutical products. The patented blend of ingredients targets free radicals and prevents them from damaging the body's cells. Halo's additional benefits include strengthened immunity, metabolic support, boosted collagen formation for healthy bones, and more. The antioxidant complex can be taken daily or one hour before radiation exposure, with data indicating effective DNA protection.

Halo is manufactured in a state-of-the-art, Health Canada-compliant, GMP-certified facility and is cleared for sale by Health Canada and the FDA.

For more information and to purchase Halo, please visit www.haloantioxidant.com.

For more on Cora Therapeutics and our research, please visit www.coratherapeutics.com.

August Mission is driven by a profound commitment to alleviate human suffering and address the multifaceted challenges related to humanitarian support, recovery, and resettlement. With a focus on displaced persons, persecuted groups/individuals, and marginalized populations, August Mission strives to develop innovative solutions that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected. Website: https://augustmission.org.

For more information, interviews and images, please contact: hello@coratherapeutics.com.

Dr Kieran Murphy



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9943/181821_founder-spotlight-2a.jpg

Halo Antioxidant



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9943/181821_2021_halo_ecomm_bottle.jpg

