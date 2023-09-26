Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ES Energy Save Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (488/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ES Energy Save Holding AB, company registration number 559117-1292, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that ES Energy Save Holding AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 06, 2023 The company has 5,190,521 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: ESGR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 5,190,521 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428447 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 305973 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559117-1292 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 50 Industrials -------------------------------- 5010 Construction and Materials -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0720928441.