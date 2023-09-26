Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KL9K | ISIN: XS2306621934 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
26.09.23
09:36 Uhr
92,41 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,4692,9408:00
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2023 | 15:46
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK CB 29) admitted to trading on September 27, 2023

Correction: Incorrect bond type in previous notice

  Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Landsbankinn hf.  
2  Org. no:                        471008-0280     
3  LEI                           549300TLZPT6JELDWM92
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     LBANK CB 29     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035533    
6  CFI code                        DBFSFR       
7  FISN númer                       LANDSBANKINN/BD   
                               20290927      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   3.080.000.000    
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               3.080.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Iceland                Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other               N/A         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       September 27, 2023 
19 First ordinary installment date             September 27, 2029 
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  1          
22 Maturity date                      September 27, 2029 
23 Interest rate                      8,20%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          N/A         
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             N/A         
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   September 27, 2023 
32 First ordinary coupon date               September 27, 2024 
33 Coupon frequency                    1          
34 Total number of coupon payments             6          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            N/A         
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                      N/A         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    N/A         
44 Index base date                     N/A         
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           S&P Global Ratings, 
                               15.1.2021     
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq CSD     
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      September 21, 2023 
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    September 22, 2023 
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              September 27, 2023 
55 Order book ID                      LBANK_CB_29     
56 Instrument subtype                   Mortgage bond    
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_BANK_BONDS   
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CVDB - Covered Bond
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.