On September 18-19 (Norwegian time), the 5th NYO3 NO-AGE/AD Meeting was successfully held at the University of Oslo, Norway. More than 30 experts and scholars from 13 countries, including Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and the United States, as well as the Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Oslo and the Counsellor for Research and Education of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in London, were invited to participate in this event to conduct in-depth discussions on multiple issues in the field of global aging and anti-aging.

With deep awareness of the importance of anti-aging for human health, Norwegian high-end dietary supplement brand NYO3 shared the latest research on krill oil, an anti-aging nutrition, about its promotion of neuronal health by inhibiting senescence markers at the meeting. NYO3 brought a new anti-aging nutrition into view. NYO3 is committed to providing consumers with advanced nutritional products with the latest research and scientific evidence, and its successful collaboration with NO-AGE has established an innovative path from scientific research to products with evidence-based efficacy.

Professor Evandro Fei Fang, Chief Medical and Scientific Advisor of NYO3 and organizer of the 5th NYO3 NO-AGE/AD Meeting, shared the latest research on how krill oil can promote neuronal health and improve mitochondrial health by inhibiting senescence markers, and how krill oil can effectively activate intrinsic cell vitality, repair and regeneration through its novel and unique OMEGA-3 (EPA&DHA), phospholipids, choline, and astaxanthin.

By actively studying the anti-aging and antioxidant molecular mechanisms of rare Norwegian mountain cranberries, and combining the research results of the unique OMEGA-3 substances of krill oil in brain anti-aging and mitochondrial activation, NYO3 and NO-AGE unveiled advanced nutritional products combining Norwegian mountain cranberry ingredients and unique OMEGA-3.

The 5th NYO3 NO-AGE/AD Meeting has built a pioneering force in the field of anti-aging and health nutrition, and also provided a new reflection of the world's cutting-edge scientific research achievements on promoting industry development. Starting from this meeting, NYO3 will continue to explore innovative applications of international dietary supplements to bring new nutritional choices for a healthier and longer lifespan to consumers around the world.

