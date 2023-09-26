MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Moneyline Sports Announces UFC Fighter Natan Levy as First Celebrity Athlete and Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Moneyline Sports Inc., a provider of predictive sports analytics and mobile products for the sports and entertainment sector today announced the signing of UFC Fighter Natan Levy as its first Celebrity Athlete and Brand Ambassador. The rising star and UFC fighter, recently featured on TMZ will be featured in new marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content for the Moneyline Sports platforms and mobile apps including SportstraderAI.com and Bet Wallet.

Natan Levy (https://levymma.com/) is a new rising star in the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Born in Paris, France, Levy moved to Israel at a young age and has since been dedicated to mastering various martial arts and disciplines. Natan resides and trains in Las Vegas where he will continue to pursue his dream of becoming a UFC world champion. His relentless pursuit of excellence and his love for martial arts make him an inspiring athlete and role model for aspiring athletes.

"We are honored to have Natan Levy as our first celebrity brand ambassador for Moneyline Sports. Natan is an extremely gifted UFC fighter and we look forward to the partnership and his support in our goal of expanding our audience and subscribers for SportstraderAI and our soon to be launched mobile app Bet Wallet in unique and engaging ways", stated Michael Friedman, CEO for Moneyline Sports.

"America's excitement for sports is at a fever pitch and I can't wait to take it to the next level with Moneyline Sports, offering new ways for fans to get engaged in the games they watch. Moneyline Sports is creating next level mobile apps for fantasy and real sports betting, and I'm proud to be part of the team and connect with a whole new audience of sports fans in new and exciting ways", stated Natan Levy, UFC Athlete.

As Brand Ambassador for Moneyline Sports, Natan will engage with fans, players and social media followers through public and private events, both virtual and in-person. He also will appear in Moneyline Sports and his own social media content as well as make guest appearances on nationwide radio and television programs.

As Moneyline Sports continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. Moneyline Sports is proud to provide resources to help our subscribers bet responsibly on our mobile and desktop platforms and can directly access responsible gaming tools.

Moneyline Sports New Funding Round For Go Public Market Strategy

Moneyline Sports recently announced the launch of an equity offering in accordance with Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). The offering is available to accredited and non-accredited retail investors on the Issuance Express funding portal. Prospective investors can find details on the company and the investment opportunity at: https://issuanceexpress.com/moneylinesports .

The sports betting industry, like almost all industries, is currently investing significantly in AI, and Moneyline Sports with its launch of the SportstraderAI platform is one of the most visible AI-powered tools for sports trading to date. The Company's BetWallet mobile app allowing one log in and seamless connection to all odds, pricing and sportsbooks with geolocation is also the newest offering among suite of cutting-edge sports betting products by the Company.

About Moneyline Sports

At Moneyline Sports, we believe in Math, not Intuition. The Company provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA. The Company has developed its real-time data and betting odds platform SportstraderAi, driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. It provides sports fans and bettors an inside edge through professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and SMS alerts. The Company's BetWallet mobile app allowing one log in and seamless connection to all odds, pricing and sportsbooks with geolocation is also the newest offering among suite of cutting-edge sports betting products by the Company.

