Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2023 | 15:58
UAB Legal Balance: Regarding the issue of bonds

We inform you that on 20 September 2023 the Company has issued a private
placement of ordinary non-convertible fixed rate mortgage-backed bonds with the
following terms and conditions: 

 -- The currency of the issue - Euro.
 -- The number of bonds - 2 500 (two thousand five hundred) units.
 -- The nominal value of each bond - 1 000 EUR (one thousand euro).
 -- The nominal issue value - 2 500 000 EUR (two million five hundred thousand
   euro).
 -- The issue price per bond - 1 000 EUR (one thousand euro).
 -- Annual interest rate - 10 (ten) percent.
 -- Annual interest shall be paid quarterly. If the interest payment date falls
   on a non-working day, the interest shall be paid on the next succeeding
   working day.

 -- The maturity date - 20 March 2027.
