Global data technology innovator reveals AI additions to its product suite to enable easier, faster, and more precise data management at scale.

Adverity, the integrated data platform for connecting, managing, and using your data at scale, today announced the rollout of incorporated generative AI tools within the platform as part of its latest product strategy.

Continuing its mission to help marketers and data professionals maximize the value of their data, the platform has announced a host of new upcoming and future AI-assisted features, including:

Data Transformation Assistant: Users are able to use the assistant to help with creating data transformations. By inputting the requirements they have, the assistant will automatically create the code for the transformation, as well as provide step-by-step instructions on how to implement the desired outcome.

New Connectors on demand: Users can upload details for their API of choice and build new connectors on demand with the help of AI.

Natural language Data Analytics: The integration with AI tools such as ChatGPT enables users to ask questions using non-technical everyday language and receive instant answers to their data-based questions, vastly simplifying the data analytics process.

Proactive Intelligence: Users will be able to interact with their data, and request digestible summaries within the tables, which can be validated and put into action or used as the basis for further targeted analysis.

By harnessing the power of generative AI, Adverity ensures customers can most effectively manage and use their data at scale. A recent report from McKinsey highlights that GenAI has the potential to generate a value ranging from $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion across different sectors.

The benefits for Adverity users will include:

Time savings through easy access to vast amounts of data, activated by AI for quick answers to data-based questions.

Faster onboarding and better assistance in data transformations for less technical users.

Self-Serve connector capability provides users with infrastructure to easily build their own data connectors.

Quicker and faster journey to generate insights on the Adverity platform.

"The impact that generative AI will have on businesses over the next few years is huge. It has already started to revolutionize the way in which people interact with everyday tasks both professionally and personally. Increasing the value for our customers and ensuring that they have the quickest and easiest way to generate the insights they need, has always been a number one priority for Adverity, comments Martin Brunthaler, Co-founder and CTO of Adverity

"By integrating generative AI tools into our platform, we can make sure that it is even easier for customers to use. It is about being able to take our product offering to the next level and help our customers do the same."

About Adverity

Adverity is the integrated data platform for connecting, managing, and using your data at scale.

The platform enables businesses to blend disparate datasets such as sales, revenue, marketing, and advertising, to create a single source of truth over business performance. Through automated connectivity to hundreds of data sources and destinations, unrivaled data transformation options, and powerful data governance features, Adverity makes it easy to scale and automate your data operations and have trust in your data.

Adverity was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vienna with offices in London and New York, and currently works with leading brands and agencies including Unilever, IKEA, Forbes, GroupM, Publicis, and Dentsu.

Learn more at www.adverity.com

