Bison Development Company: Bison Development Unveils Glenhill - Ultra-Luxury, Contemporary Homes Coming Soon to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison Development is pleased to announce Glenhill, a first-of-its-kind, single-family luxury community in North Raleigh. This gated community offers a unique collection of fully furnished contemporary residences that bring a new level of luxury and sophistication not seen in North Carolina.

Currently under construction, Glenhill is secluded among 15 wooded acres with 13 homes ranging from 6,000-12,000 square feet under roof. Glenhill homes are notable for unique features including a steel superstructure, floor-to-ceiling, high security soundproof windows, hand-picked marble slabs cut from a single block of stone for a seamless design, seven-to-ten car below grade garages, custom swimming pools, in-home spas, deep 6-foot roof overhangs, and much more.

"We're building world-class homes on par with exclusive addresses in London, Paris, Madrid, and Los Angeles," said Bison Development partner Kevin Mangum. "Our team has traveled around the globe to curate and hand select the finishes in these residences. Every detail has a story. These fully furnished homes are turnkey; you just arrive with your clothes and toothbrush."

Bison Development is collaborating with Lynda Murray, a California-based interior designer, to select both the interiors and custom furniture. Murray is internationally acclaimed for her work; her extensive roster of clients includes titans of industry, visionary directors such as James Cameron and Michael Bay, and A-list celebrities such as Cher.

"Glenhill is more than just an address; it's a lifestyle - an embodiment of exclusivity and refined living with the highest quality finishes," said Bison Realty Group Lead Broker Chase Wyrick. "It represents the epitome of sophistication, where every element has been carefully curated to cater to the most discerning individuals who appreciate the finer things in life."

To preview the first selection of Glenhill homes currently available, visit www.glenhillraleigh.com.

