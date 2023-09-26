Star Alliance International Corp. Agrees to Purchase AIEnglishOTG

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("Star or the Company") has agreed to purchase 51% of AIEnglishOTG.

AIEnglishOTG ("AIE") has built an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") platform ready for immediate release.

The product line that has been developed includes AI technology to rapidly accelerate English language instruction with micro-learning methodologies.

The Company synthesizes AI with its user experience and interface design into a highly personalized, enjoyable and user-friendly learning experience. The programming uses 20 unique proprietary engines to capture and analyze the behavioral and user data from millions of users with the program learning as the system grows. This empowers the AI platform, to provide high quality teaching on a huge scale across the globe. The interaction data between the user/learner and the AI is analyzed in real time and turned into an algorithm that is unique to each individual. This results in a change of the manner in which the software behaves automatically optimizing and individualizing it. Additionally, the AIEnglishOTG's platform will provide real-time translation in 60 languages.

AIE has already developed distribution systems and partners across 15 countries throughout Asia, Latin and North America with another 17 countries in the process of being activated. The markets in Asia and Latin America have potential audiences of over 3 billion non-English speaking people. The product will be launched in these countries in October 2023.

The Company solves the global teacher shortage with its unique AI that is delivered to mobiles, tablets and computers. This proprietary technology can lift students to high test score capabilities because of its positive and enjoyable platform - something traditional language tools cannot do.

The Corporate team is led by Mark Emerson who is a former VP of Pearson Education wherein he oversaw International Digital English for over 8 years. Mark first entered the technology arena in 2000 and led the restructuring of Ellis, Inc. an English language technology company. After rebuilding Ellis, he sold it to Pearson Education, the largest education company in the world. Mark's expertise is in bringing together a strong team and using his knowledge of the international markets to introduce this product.

Mark's team consists of very experienced professionals that are managing the software development, English language support and marketing. The team is located here in the US as well as in Asia.

The countries that have distribution capabilities ready to begin throughout North, South and Central Asia including, India, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia, as well as North and Central America. (USA, Colombia, Mexico). These are just a few of the countries that are ready for product launch In October.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, "Although outside our core business this opportunity was too good to miss out on. On a daily basis there are some 3 billion people trying to learn English around the world. But due to a shortage of qualified teachers and practice time students struggle to gain fluency. The market has been shifting away from classrooms to digital and online solutions. The market itself is expected to grow in excess of 250% and is expected to generate over 60 billion annually in revenue by 2026. AIE's artificial intelligence platform fills a huge need and void in the market."

Mark Emerson, President of AIEnglishOTG stated, "This is an exciting move for the Company. Within a few weeks our never-seen-before AI will hit the market and change everything". Emerson continued, "We have created an AI that is so smart that we consider it to be ahead of the AI curve itself. Our product will launch in October, and we firmly believe it will immediately impact the English learning marketplace around the globe."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies that will enhance the value of the Company.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin,

Twitter, @staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787339/star-alliance-international-corp-stal-agrees-to-purchase-aienglishotg