Veem Inc.: PSA Group and Veem Partner to Help Freight Forwarders Get Paid Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Veem, the leading global payments provider, today announced that its pay widget will be integrated with PSA Business Group's ConnectCast.IO platform for freight forwarders. The integration will help freight forwarders on the ConnectCast.IO platform to get paid easily and faster.

The integration of Veem's pay widget with ConnectCast.IO will provide freight forwarders with a simple and convenient way to receive payments from their customers globally. With just a few clicks, they will be able to securely and quickly receive funds, without having to worry about the hassles of traditional payment methods.

"We are excited to partner with PSA Group and their ConnectCast.IO platform to provide a more efficient way for businesses to send and receive payments," said Marwan Forzley, CEO at Veem. "With Veem's innovative technology and the convenience of ConnectCast.IO, businesses can optimize their cash flow and focus on growing their operations."

"This is an exciting development for PSA Business Group and our Logistics clients on the ConnectCast.IO platform. Integrating the Veem pay widget is going to add great value of enabling clients to pay freight invoices online and have these receipts integrated directly into their TMS," said Paul Allen, founder at PSA Business Group.

About Veem

Veem is the market leader in automating accounts payables and receivables for businesses, with the intention of making business payments as simple as paying for a cup of coffee. We've revolutionized the way businesses pay and get paid around the world by empowering owners, accountants, and financial professionals to take control over their payment processes. We level the playing field by providing enterprise-level payment tools to the small businesses that need them most.

About PSA Group

Established in 2010 by Paul Allen, PSA Business Group provides system integration, business intelligence, client applications and consulting services to Logistics and Supply Chain industries. ConnectCast.IO is a platform for freight forwarders, providing them with tools and resources to help them grow their businesses. The platform offers a range of features, including cargo tracking, document management, and freight booking and analytics, to help freight forwarders provide digital solutions to their clients.

