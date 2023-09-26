KleerCard, Inc: KleerCard Enhances Financial Management for Businesses and Nonprofits in Collaboration With Amazon Business

Integration Offers Automated Line-Item Details and PDF Invoices for Amazon Business Transactions Made with KleerCard in the US

SUFFOLK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / KleerCard, a leading provider of financial software solutions, is pleased to announce that it teamed up with Amazon Business, the B2B store with hundreds of thousands of sellers competing to offer a wide selection of products at competitive prices with the convenient delivery experience customers are used to from Amazon. This collaboration simplifies the financial processes for businesses by seamlessly integrating KleerCard's advanced technology with Amazon Business.

"We are excited to team up with Amazon Business to offer a practical solution that simplifies financial management for our thousands of business and nonprofit customers," said Adam Alphin, CEO at KleerCard. "Our integration aims to improve the Amazon Business experience by automatically attaching PDF invoices and providing access to comprehensive line item data, allowing organizations to stop struggling to reconcile their many purchases."

Emily McEldowney, Finance Director at The Zero Collective, says, "Our organization was working under one Amazon Business account with over 15 users from 8 different teams. Having KleerCard offer the ability to have Amazon Business receipts automatically match with our credit card charges saves us valuable time, allowing our team members to fully focus on the mission without being bogged down with paperwork."

For more information about KleerCard and its suite of financial software solutions, please visit www.getkleercard.com. To learn more about Amazon Business and its services, visit business.amazon.com.

About KleerCard: KleerCard is a forward-thinking financial software company committed to simplifying financial operations for businesses and nonprofits. With its cutting-edge expense management, bill pay, and reimbursement solutions, KleerCard empowers organizations to streamline transactions, enhance transparency, and optimize financial workflows.

