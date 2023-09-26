Newswire Shares Three Must-Haves of a Quality Media Pitch

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / A media pitch is a concise email (it can also be a phone call or direct message) that's written for the media. The goal is to capture the media's attention, so they use a brand's story and create one of their own.









As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire provides its customers with media pitching support through its Press Release Optimizer (PRO) offerings, including Media PRO and Total PRO.

"Strategic media pitching fans the flame of a newsworthy press release," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Effective media pitching takes skill and strategy, and that's exactly what our experts offer our Media PRO and Total PRO customers when they turn their owned media into earned media."

Newswire shares three main components of an effective media pitch. They include:

Subject Line - The subject line of a media pitch is the first thing a journalist will read. Make it short. Make it memorable. Make them want to open your email.

Timing - Avoid sending emails late Friday afternoon and on the weekends.

Journalist-focused - Focus on the journalist and their audience. By doing this, you create a pitch that's for them and not outwardly self-serving.

To learn more about Newswire's Media PRO and Total PRO offerings, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Hammers

Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787161/newswire-shares-three-must-haves-of-a-quality-media-pitch