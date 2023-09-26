Finematter, the Startup Fostering a Circular Jewelry Economy, Closes Out $2.85M Seed Round

The company looks forward to building on this momentum to drive positive change and make the world of real jewelry more inclusive, transparent, and environmentally responsible.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Finematter, the circular marketplace revolutionizing the jewelry industry, is thrilled to announce the successful second close of its Seed round, bringing the total raised to $2.85 million. Renowned tech founders and industry veterans exclusively backed the round, sharing Finematter's vision of promoting circularity and transparency in the jewelry market.

Finematter

The seed round counts contributions from distinguished angel investors such as Heini Zachariassen (Vivino), Christine de Wendel (Zalando/Sunday), Jeppe Rindom (Pleo), Dino Patti (Playdead/Jumpship), Peder Michael Pruzan-Jørgensen (Pandora's Sustainability board), with 46% of investors being female. Their support not only brings substantial financial backing to Finematter but also bolsters the company's position with invaluable expertise from seasoned experts.

"We are absolutely thrilled and grateful to be backed by such an incredible group of investors. They, as we do, believe that we have a unique opportunity to create a category-defining company, which can make a difference for the many thousands of independent creatives in the jewelry industry, as well as a blueprint for a truly circular business model," said Caroline Chalmer, Founder & CEO of Finematter. "This funding will enable us to further develop our platform, expand our network of jewelers, and create a lasting impact on the circularity of the jewelry space."

The successful closure of this seed round comes at a critical time when investments in B2C start-ups have faced a significant decline, down by more than 60% compared to last year. Despite this drop, Finematter attracted funding due to its extraordinary collection of leading jewelers in the $350B industry and their truly circular solution at the core of their model.

Remarkably, gold, a primary material in jewelry production, is infinitely recyclable without any loss of quality, yet less than one-third of the global gold supply is currently recycled. Finematter aims to change this narrative and promote a sustainable approach to jewelry consumption and production.

The company enables customers to order, repair, remodel, and recycle real jewelry, connecting them with top jewelers vetted by Finematter. Finematter's approach could serve as a blueprint for a circular business model across various industries, promoting conscious consumption and sustainability beyond just jewelry.

About

Finematter is an online marketplace connecting customers to the world's leading independent jewelers. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in London, and New York City, the company empowers customers to order, repair, remodel, and recycle real jewelry, giving them access to work with the world's most skilled jewelers, all vetted by Finematter. Committed to circular principles, all jewelry transacted through the platform is issued with a digital certificate, documenting the full life-cycle of a piece of jewelry and enabling circularity.

Contact Information

Valentina Zabala

Account Manager

info@publicize.co

1-646-480-0356

SOURCE: Finematter

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787239/finematter-the-startup-fostering-a-circular-jewelry-economy-closes-out-285m-seed-round