Biorasi, LLC: Global CRO Biorasi Welcomes Kristen K. Buck, MD as Scientific Medical Advisor

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Biorasi, a leading, global full-service contract research organization (CRO), is proud to announce the appointment of Kristen K. Buck, MD to the position of Scientific Medical Advisor and Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member. In her new roles, Dr. Buck will provide strategic leadership and clinical oversight, as well as ensuring adherence to regulatory compliance and patient safety protocols for Biorasi clinical trials. Dr. Buck has over 20 years of experience in strategic global drug development, drug/device safety and epidemiology, regulatory review, and clinical practice.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Buck join us, fulfilling two vital roles," said Chris O'Brien, CEO at Biorasi. "Her expertise and skill set, across both clinical development and regulatory compliance, will enable her to provide critical insights for our Sponsors, and she will bring a fresh, strategic perspective to the Biorasi OneTeam."

Currently, Dr. Buck is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Head of Research and Development at Lisata Therapeutics, a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Previously, Dr. Buck served as CMO at ICON, a large, full-service CRO, where she advised on key ethical, medical, and scientific governance matters and led the company's global pandemic response team. Additional prior roles have included Chief of Clinical Development at Optum Insights, VP of Global Strategic Drug Development at IQVIA/Quintiles, Medical Science Director at AstraZeneca, and Medical Officer at the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Office of New Drugs, Division of Gastrointestinal and Hematology Drug Products.

Dr. Buck holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Virginia and a medical degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine. She is licensed and board-certified in Internal Medicine.

"I am honored to be joining the Biorasi family at such a critical moment in the future of the clinical trials industry," said Dr. Buck. "As innovations in technology and greater attention to diversity impact how CROs execute clinical trial solutions, I look forward to applying my expertise to help drive successful strategies for our pharma and biotech partners."

In addition to her role as Scientific Medical Advisor, Dr. Buck is one of five members of Biorasi's SAB board. This esteemed group of clinicians and researchers includes experts in the fields of hematology, oncology, neurology, and nephrology, working together with Biorasi's Board of Directors and company leadership to bring innovative solutions to today's complex clinical trials.

"With the addition of Dr. Buck, Biorasi is building on its ability to provide valuable insight into trial design and regulatory strategy that can help Sponsors optimize their trials," said Dr. Joe Avellone, Biorasi Board Member.

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a customer-focused, full-service, contract research organization (CRO) that delivers fast and flexible solutions across global clinical trials to maximize speed-to-market for its sponsors. As the leader in clinical trials for dermatology, neurology, oncology, and rare disease, Biorasi sets new benchmarks for speed, agility, and quality in patient enrollment, decentralized trials, and data sciences. Contact Biorasi at info@biorasi.com / (786) 388-0700 or visit us online at www.biorasi.com.

SOURCE: Biorasi, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787095/global-cro-biorasi-welcomes-kristen-k-buck-md-as-scientific-medical-advisor