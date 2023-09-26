Signifier Medical Technologies LLC ("Signifier" or the "Company"), a Boston- and London-based medical technology company, is excited to announce that the presentation "Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation: A Novel Approach for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea" will be included in the prestigious World Sleep 2023 Congress. Since its FDA De Novo authorization in 2021, Signifier Medical has been a leader in applying neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The NMES-for-OSA World Sleep presentation will be led by doctors Alexandre Abreu, Atul Malhotra, Adrian Williams, Marina Carrasco-Llatas, and Naresh Punjabi. These leaders in sleep medicine will dive into the innovative research and clinical findings that demonstrate the efficacy and unique benefits of NMES in treating OSA. At this session, attendees can expect to gain an understanding of the therapy's mechanism of action, clinical trial results, and its benefits on patient quality of life.

"We look forward to sharing our research and engaging with sleep medicine professionals from around the world at the World Sleep 2023 Congress," added Dr. Naresh Punjabi. "By collaborating and exchanging ideas, we can collectively work towards improving the lives of individuals affected by sleep disorders."

The inclusion of NMES in the World Sleep presentation reinforces the importance of expanding the portfolio of treatment options to treat OSA patients. Over 12,000 patients have started Signifier Medical's eXciteOSA innovative NMES therapy. They achieve over 80% therapy adherence. This high adherence is enabled by the simplicity and low burden of an NMES-based therapy, coupled with a digital platform and Sleep Advocate coaching.

"We are thrilled that the importance of NMES to meet the unmet needs of OSA patients is being recognized in a World Sleep session," said Akhil Tripathi, Director, and Co-founder. "This recognition affirms the significance of our research and the potential of neuromuscular electrical stimulation as a novel and effective approach in treating obstructive sleep apnea."

The World Sleep 2023 Congress is scheduled for October 20-25, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The NMES presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 24th, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Attendees can also visit the Signifier Medical booth #196 to speak with eXciteOSA experts and learn more about the therapy throughout the conference. For more information on the presentation at the World Sleep 2023 Congress, please visit:

https://ws2023.abstractserver.com/program/#/details/sessions/316

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier is a pioneer in addressing the root causes of sleep-disordered breathing. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative and non-invasive solutions to help people breathe normally and naturally all night without needing to use a wearable medical device or a surgical implant. Founded in 2015, Signifier is at the forefront of sleep therapy, with a mission to develop therapies to improve population health, increase the quality of patients' healthcare experience, and generate healthcare savings. Signifier has offices in London (UK) and Needham (Massachusetts, USA).

About eXciteOSA®

eXciteOSA is a revolutionary daytime therapy for sleep-disordered breathing. Clinically proven to target a common root cause of OSA, eXciteOSA uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) to "exercise" the upper airway muscles, working the intrinsic and extrinsic tongue muscles to improve endurance and prevent airway collapse during sleep. Unlike other devices that are used while patients sleep, eXciteOSA is the first commercially available device used while awake.

Signifier is dedicated to engaging with the sleep research community to produce high-quality evidence from rigorous clinical trials. Randomized trials are in progress to understand the potential placebo effect (NCT04974515), the impact of therapy relative to usual care without treatment (NCT05183009; NCT05252156), and the impact of therapy amongst those with moderate OSA (NCT05252156).

To learn more about eXciteOSA, please visit www.signifiermedical.com or www.exciteosa.com.

