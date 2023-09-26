Rising Water Scarcity to Steer Water Analysis Instrumentation Market to US$ 6.4 Billion Valuation by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR-certified market research firm, presents critical insights from our latest analysis - The water analysis instrumentation market is on an upward trajectory, driven by mounting concerns over deteriorating water quality and the pressing issue of water scarcity.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water analysis instrumentation market value is forecast to increase from US$ 3.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 6.4 billion by 2033. Over the forecast period, global sales of water analysis instrumentation are predicted to rise at 5.3% CAGR.

Laboratory-based systems segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributable to the high adoption of laboratory-based water analysis systems because of their high accuracy. The target segment is set to progress at 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the water analysis instrumentation market. These include growing awareness about environmental issues, stringent water quality regulations enforcement, and high adoption of water analysis equipment across diverse industries.

Water analysis instruments are devices used to measure and quantify water samples' chemical, physical, and biological properties. Their importance is growing as they help ensure water safety and quality, monitor industrial and wastewater effluents, and protect aquatic ecosystems.

Total organic carbon (TOC) analyzers, pH meters, spectrophotometers, conductivity meters, and turbidity meters are commonly used water analysis instruments. Growing usage of these water analysis instruments across several industries is expected to boost the market.

Increasing water pollution and climate change are giving rise to water scarcity. According to UNESCO, around 2 billion people globally do not have access to safe drinking water. This, along with increasing water treatment plants, is elevating demand for water analysis instrumentation, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033.

Governments worldwide are enforcing new stringent water quality regulations to reduce the burden of waterborne diseases and protect the environment. This is expected to drive demand for water analysis instrumentation from municipal water utilities and other sectors.

Water analysis instruments are widely used in drinking water treatment plants to ensure the safety and quality of water supply. As countries continue to invest in developing and expanding water treatment infrastructure, water instrumentation demand will rise significantly.

High adoption in industrial settings, environmental laboratories, and research facilities is expected to boost water analysis instrumentation sales. Similarly, technological advancements in water analysis instruments and the growing popularity of online water analysis systems will bode well for the market.

Water analysis instruments are also employed in industries like pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverage, and others to monitor the quality of water used in industrial processes. They have become essential tools for industries to comply with environmental regulations.

Environmental facilities use water analysis instrumentation to test water samples from rivers, wells, and lakes. Amid growing applications in several sectors, the target market is set to expand 1.7X through 2033.

Key Takeaways from the Water Analysis Instrumentation Market Report:

The global water instrumentation industry is forecast to reach US$ 6.4 billion by 2033.

by 2033. By category, laboratory-based systems segment is set to thrive at 5.1% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United States industry is predicted to attain a US$ 1.1 billion valuation by 2033.

valuation by 2033. Sales in Japan are expected to soar at 5.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. China market value is projected to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2033.

by 2033. South Korea market is anticipated to expand at 6.1% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Demand in the United Kingdom is set to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

"Increasing water scarcity and enforcement of strict environmental regulations are expected to create a high demand for water analysis instrumentation during the forecast period. Key players are focusing on developing new and robust water analysis solutions to increase their customer base and revenue," says a lead Future Market Analyst.

Who is Winning?

Analytical Technology, Inc, Emerson Process Management, GE Analytical Instruments, Hach Company, Hanna Instruments, Inc, Honeywell Process Solutions, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc, Myron L Company, Pacific Sensor Technologies Pty. Ltd, and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc are top water analysis instrumentation manufacturers profiled in the report.

These key players are developing new water analysis solutions that are more accurate, efficient, and affordable. They also adopt strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, alliances, distribution agreements, collaborations, and mergers to strengthen their market positions.

Recent Developments in the Water Analysis Instrumentation Market:

In March 2023, Hanna Instruments, Inc. introduced a new advanced benchtop meter series designed for laboratories, food manufacturing, research & education, and the industrial sector.

Hanna Instruments, Inc. introduced a new advanced benchtop meter series designed for laboratories, food manufacturing, research & education, and the industrial sector. In December 2021, the new CL17sc colorimetric chlorine analyzer for modern-age water management was launched by Hatch.

In its new offering, future Market Insights (FMI) presents an unbiased analysis of the global water analysis instrumentation market, presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on category (laboratory-based and online systems) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

The Testing Equipment division of FMI is a specialized department catering to unique requirements from the industry. We provide exclusive coverage of market information about regular, compliance, destructive, and non-destructive testing services and associated equipment specifically applicable to manufacturing and process industries, research and academia, testing and certification institutions, and government agencies dealing with scientific and environmental research and defense organizations. Our research is trusted and widely referred by stakeholders for gaining insights and developing cutting-edge strategies.

