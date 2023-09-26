Pixalate Releases H1 2023 EMEA Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Report: 58% YoY Decline in Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend

Samsung (34%), Roku (21%) and LG (14%) have a combined 70% device market share

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the H1 2023 EMEA Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Report , a comprehensive analysis on the state of open programmatic CTV advertising through the first half of 2023 in the EMEA region (EU25, UK, Switzerland, Middle East, and Africa).

Pixalate's Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report- EMEA includes:

CTV ad spend trends by global region

CTV device trends

Roku Channel Store, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV Channel Store Insights

CTV operating system trends

EMEA CTV Ad Supply Chain Insights

All takeaways are based on Pixalate's data and estimates.

58% year-over-year decline in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the EMEA region (Q123 vs. Q122)

in open programmatic CTV ad spend in the EMEA region (Q123 vs. Q122) 24% higher rate of ad fraud for CTV in EMEA versus the global average

in EMEA versus the global average Magnite captures 41% of the EMEA SSP market for Samsung Smart TV apps

market for Samsung Smart TV apps Samsung holds 34% of the EMEA CTV device market share - followed by Roku (21%) and LG (14%)

of the EMEA CTV device market share - followed by Roku (21%) and LG (14%) Roku earns the highest grade for open programmatic ad quality

Download a free copy of the report here: Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report: EMEA .

