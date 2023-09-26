FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter:

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Q3 FY23 Q3 FY22 Net Change from Q3 FY22 Revenue ($M) $ 13,960.6 $ 15,356.1 (9.1 )% Non-GAAP gross billings ($M)(1) $ 18,583.6 $ 19,971.2 (6.9 )% Gross profit ($M) $ 971.3 $ 916.0 6.0 % Non-GAAP gross profit ($M)(1) $ 973.7 $ 942.0 3.4 % Gross margin 6.96 % 5.97 % 99 bps Non-GAAP gross margin(1) 6.97 % 6.13 % 84 bps Operating income ($M) $ 240.2 $ 241.5 (0.5 )% Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $ 396.8 $ 398.3 (0.4 )% Operating margin 1.72 % 1.57 % 15 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.84 % 2.59 % 25 bps Net income ($M) $ 139.3 $ 148.8 (6.4 )% Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1) $ 259.8 $ 263.4 (1.4 )% Diluted EPS $ 1.49 $ 1.55 (3.9 )% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.78 $ 2.74 1.5 %

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the momentum we are seeing on our deliberate and strategic goal to expand in high growth technologies, with robust margin expansion in the Americas and strong EPS generation," said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. "Our expansive portfolio of products, solutions, and services, along with a relentless focus on execution allowed us to successfully navigate the post-COVID IT spending environment, while our resilient business model enabled us to generate over $500 million in cash from operations, equipping us to increase capital returned to shareholders via share repurchases."

Consolidated Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue was $14.0 billion, compared to $15.4 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing a decrease of 9.1%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 10.2% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. The revenue change was driven primarily by a decline in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio as the industry continued to see post-pandemic declines in demand for PC ecosystem products. This was partially offset by growth in our Advanced Solutions portfolio. The shift in product mix resulted in a greater percent of our revenues being presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 2%.

basis, revenue decreased by 10.2% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. The revenue change was driven primarily by a decline in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio as the industry continued to see post-pandemic declines in demand for PC ecosystem products. This was partially offset by growth in our Advanced Solutions portfolio. The shift in product mix resulted in a greater percent of our revenues being presented on a net basis, which negatively impacted our revenue compared to the prior fiscal third quarter by approximately 2%. Non-GAAP gross billings (1) were $18.6 billion, compared to $20.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter.

were $18.6 billion, compared to $20.0 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter. Gross profit was $971 million, compared to $916 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit (1) was $974 million, compared to $942 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

was $974 million, compared to $942 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Gross margin was 7.0%, compared to 6.0% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 7.0%, compared to 6.1% in the prior fiscal third quarter. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by a greater portion of our revenues coming from higher-margin high-growth technologies.

was 7.0%, compared to 6.1% in the prior fiscal third quarter. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by a greater portion of our revenues coming from higher-margin high-growth technologies. Operating income was $240 million, compared to $242 million the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $397 million, compared to $398 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.

was $397 million, compared to $398 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 1.7%, compared to 1.6% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.8%, compared to 2.6% in the prior fiscal third quarter.

was 2.8%, compared to 2.6% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Diluted EPS was $1.49, compared to $1.55 in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (1) was $2.78, compared to $2.74 in the prior fiscal third quarter, including a $16 million headwind from higher interest expense.

was $2.78, compared to $2.74 in the prior fiscal third quarter, including a $16 million headwind from higher interest expense. Cash provided by operations of $592 million, and free cash flow (1) of $552 million, driven in part by a reduction in inventories as backlogs normalize, resulting in the cash conversion cycle improving by 1 day as compared to the fiscal second quarter.

of $552 million, driven in part by a reduction in inventories as backlogs normalize, resulting in the cash conversion cycle improving by 1 day as compared to the fiscal second quarter. We returned $136 million to shareholders in the form of $103 million of share repurchases and $33 million of dividends.

Regional Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Americas: Revenue was $8.9 billion, compared to $9.9 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing a decrease of 10.3%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 10.1% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating income was $193 million, compared to $180 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $302 million, compared to $282 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 2.2%, compared to 1.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 3.4%, compared to 2.8% in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Europe: Revenue was $4.2 billion, compared to $4.7 billion in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing a decrease of 9.7%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue decreased by 14.3% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating income was $30 million, compared to $44 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $75 million, compared to $97 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 0.7%, compared to 0.9% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 1.8%, compared to 2.1% in the prior fiscal third quarter.

Asia-Pacific and Japan: Revenue was $853 million, compared to $774 million in the prior fiscal third quarter, representing an increase of 10.3%. On a constant currency (1) basis, revenue increased by 12.3% compared to the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating income was $18 million, compared to $17 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $20 million, compared to $19 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. Operating margin was 2.1%, compared to 2.2% in the prior fiscal third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin (1) was 2.3%, compared to 2.5% in the prior fiscal third quarter.



Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The following statements are based on TD SYNNEX' current expectations for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Non-GAAP gross billings(1) include the impact of costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts, and the remaining non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon.

Q4 2023 Outlook Revenue $14.0 - $15.0 billion Non-GAAP gross billings(1) $18.5 - $19.7 billion Net income $116 - $162 million Non-GAAP net income(1) $223 - $269 million Diluted earnings per share $1.25 - $1.75 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $2.40 - $2.90 Estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares 91.9 million

Dividend

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 27, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 13, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

TD SYNNEX will host a conference call today to discuss the 2023 fiscal third quarter results at 6:00 AM (PT)/9:00 AM (ET).

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.tdsynnex.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Fremont, California, and Clearwater, Florida, TD SYNNEX' 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, TD SYNNEX refers to revenues on a constant currency basis which adjusts for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our performance. Financial results adjusted for constant currency are calculated by translating current period activity using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross billings, which adjusts revenues to exclude costs related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts. Non-GAAP gross billings are a useful non-GAAP metric in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in internally managing our operations. TD SYNNEX uses non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin which exclude purchase accounting adjustments. TD SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments and the related tax effects thereon. Further, the Company uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes other income (expense), net, acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, share-based compensation expense and purchase accounting adjustments. In prior periods, TD SYNNEX has excluded other items relevant to those periods for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, which are expensed as incurred, primarily represent professional services costs for legal, banking, consulting and advisory services, severance and other personnel-related costs, share-based compensation expense and debt extinguishment fees that are incurred in connection with acquisition, integration, restructuring, and divestiture activities. From time to time, this category may also include transaction-related gains/losses on divestitures/spin-off of businesses, costs related to long-lived assets including impairment charges and accelerated depreciation and amortization expense due to changes in asset useful lives, as well as various other costs associated with the acquisition or divestiture.

TD SYNNEX' acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of finite-lived intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships and vendor lists. Finite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's Statements of Operations. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of equity awards to employees based on the estimated fair value of those awards. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees, the fair value of the share-based awards may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards and the expense can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Given the variety and timing of awards and the subjective assumptions that are necessary when calculating share-based compensation expense, TD SYNNEX believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Purchase accounting adjustments are primarily related to the impact of recognizing the acquired vendor and customer liabilities related to the merger with Tech Data at fair value. These adjustments benefited our non-GAAP operating income through the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023 based on historical settlement patterns with our vendors and in accordance with the timing defined in our policy for releasing vendor and customer liabilities we deem remote to be paid.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings and equity, net of cash. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments from operating income and by excluding the cumulative tax effected impact of current and prior period non-GAAP adjustments on equity.

TD SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. TD SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, TD SYNNEX believes it is an additional useful measure of cash flows since purchases of property and equipment are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing TD SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations as it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, TD SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

TD SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of TD SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze TD SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with TD SYNNEX' Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release regarding TD SYNNEX that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from TD SYNNEX expectations as a result of a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategy, demand, plans and positioning, as well as guidance related to the fourth quarter of 2023. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which TD SYNNEX is unable to predict or control, that may cause TD SYNNEX actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the legacy SYNNEX and legacy Tech Data businesses will not be integrated successfully or realize the anticipated benefits of the combined company; our ability to realize additional cost optimization benefits; the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us; the ability to retain key personnel; general economic and political conditions; continued or increased weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; seasonality; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; the timing and amount of returns to our shareholders via repurchases of our common stock and dividends; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; increased inflation; increased risk in the banking system; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any incidents of theft; the declaration, timing and payment of dividends, and the Board's reassessment thereof; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to TD SYNNEX as of the date of this release, and TD SYNNEX assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release unless otherwise required by law.

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX CORPORATION. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(Unaudited) August 31, 2023 November 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,250,872 $ 522,604 Accounts receivable, net 8,892,130 9,420,999 Receivables from vendors, net 822,284 819,135 Inventories 7,462,162 9,066,620 Other current assets 741,052 671,507 Total current assets 19,168,500 20,500,865 Property and equipment, net 437,017 421,064 Goodwill 3,883,425 3,803,850 Intangible assets, net 4,313,828 4,422,877 Other assets, net 701,824 585,342 Total assets $ 28,504,594 $ 29,733,998 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Borrowings, current $ 939,713 $ 268,128 Accounts payable 12,485,180 13,988,980 Other accrued liabilities 2,107,129 2,171,613 Total current liabilities 15,532,022 16,428,721 Long-term borrowings 3,139,469 3,835,665 Other long-term liabilities 505,202 501,856 Deferred tax liabilities 960,153 942,250 Total liabilities 20,136,846 21,708,492 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 99,012 and 98,696 shares issued as of August 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively 99 99 Additional paid-in capital 7,441,649 7,374,100 Treasury stock, 6,978 and 4,049 shares as of August 31, 2023 and November 30, 2022, respectively (622,160 ) (337,217 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (500,538 ) (719,710 ) Retained earnings 2,048,698 1,708,234 Total stockholders' equity 8,367,748 8,025,506 Total liabilities and equity $ 28,504,594 $ 29,733,998

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Revenue $ 13,960,615 $ 15,356,085 $ 43,148,110 $ 46,095,853 Cost of revenue (12,989,342 ) (14,440,055 ) (40,209,860 ) (43,255,373 ) Gross profit 971,273 916,030 2,938,250 2,840,480 Selling, general and administrative expenses (659,454 ) (628,078 ) (1,987,375 ) (1,951,503 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (71,586 ) (46,418 ) (159,597 ) (172,266 ) Operating income 240,233 241,534 791,278 716,711 Interest expense and finance charges, net (67,703 ) (52,119 ) (222,188 ) (142,430 ) Other expense, net (2,371 ) (1,852 ) (6,691 ) (12,375 ) Income before income taxes 170,159 187,563 562,399 561,906 Provision for income taxes (30,897 ) (38,728 ) (123,030 ) (131,830 ) Net income $ 139,262 $ 148,835 $ 439,369 $ 430,076 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.49 $ 1.55 $ 4.67 $ 4.48 Diluted $ 1.49 $ 1.55 $ 4.66 $ 4.47 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 92,590 95,115 93,400 95,355 Diluted 92,881 95,407 93,676 95,648

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Regional Financial Highlights

(Currency in millions)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Q3 FY23 Q3 FY22 Net Change from Q3 FY22 Americas Revenue $ 8,879.6 $ 9,900.8 (10.3 )% Operating income $ 192.6 $ 180.5 6.7 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 301.8 $ 282.1 7.0 % Operating margin 2.17 % 1.82 % 35 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 3.40 % 2.85 % 55 bps Europe Revenue $ 4,227.6 $ 4,681.8 (9.7 )% Operating income $ 29.5 $ 44.3 (33.4 )% Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 75.0 $ 96.8 (22.5 )% Operating margin 0.70 % 0.95 % (25) bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 1.78 % 2.07 % (29) bps Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 853.4 $ 773.5 10.3 % Operating income $ 18.1 $ 16.8 7.7 % Non-GAAP operating income(1) $ 20.0 $ 19.3 3.6 % Operating margin 2.12 % 2.17 % (5) bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.34 % 2.50 % (16) bps

(1) A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX' GAAP to non GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Revenue in constant currency Consolidated Revenue $ 13,960,615 $ 15,356,085 $ 43,148,110 $ 46,095,853 Impact of changes in foreign currencies (176,615 ) - 414,683 - Revenue in constant currency $ 13,784,000 $ 15,356,085 $ 43,562,793 $ 46,095,853 Americas Revenue $ 8,879,585 $ 9,900,779 $ 26,217,631 $ 28,751,985 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 24,979 - 147,323 - Revenue in constant currency $ 8,904,564 $ 9,900,779 $ 26,364,954 $ 28,751,985 Europe Revenue $ 4,227,590 $ 4,681,797 $ 14,209,488 $ 14,914,196 Impact of changes in foreign currencies (216,477 ) - 154,406 - Revenue in constant currency $ 4,011,113 $ 4,681,797 $ 14,363,894 $ 14,914,196 Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 853,440 $ 773,509 $ 2,720,991 $ 2,429,672 Impact of changes in foreign currencies 14,883 - 112,954 - Revenue in constant currency $ 868,323 $ 773,509 $ 2,833,945 $ 2,429,672

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Non-GAAP gross billings Revenue $ 13,960,615 $ 15,356,085 $ 43,148,110 $ 46,095,853 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 4,623,011 4,615,129 14,353,615 13,624,358 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 18,583,626 $ 19,971,214 $ 57,501,725 $ 59,720,211

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Gross profit and gross margin Revenue $ 13,960,615 $ 15,356,085 $ 43,148,110 $ 46,095,853 Gross profit $ 971,273 $ 916,030 $ 2,938,250 $ 2,840,480 Purchase accounting adjustments 2,427 25,922 15,047 78,407 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 973,700 $ 941,952 $ 2,953,297 $ 2,918,887 Gross margin 6.96 % 5.97 % 6.81 % 6.16 % Non-GAAP gross margin 6.97 % 6.13 % 6.84 % 6.33 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 731,040 $ 674,496 $ 2,146,972 $ 2,123,769 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 71,586 46,418 159,597 172,266 Amortization of intangibles 74,029 73,270 220,571 224,082 Share-based compensation 8,530 6,643 29,252 20,431 Purchase accounting adjustments - 4,496 - 16,564 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 576,895 $ 543,669 $ 1,737,552 $ 1,690,426

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Operating income and operating margin - Consolidated Revenue $ 13,960,615 $ 15,356,085 $ 43,148,110 $ 46,095,853 Operating income $ 240,233 $ 241,534 $ 791,278 $ 716,711 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 71,586 46,418 159,597 172,266 Amortization of intangibles 74,029 73,270 220,571 224,082 Share-based compensation 8,530 6,643 29,252 20,431 Purchase accounting adjustments 2,427 30,418 15,047 94,971 Non-GAAP operating income $ 396,805 $ 398,283 $ 1,215,745 $ 1,228,461 Operating margin 1.72 % 1.57 % 1.83 % 1.55 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.84 % 2.59 % 2.82 % 2.67 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Operating income and operating margin - Americas Revenue $ 8,879,585 $ 9,900,779 $ 26,217,631 $ 28,751,985 Operating income $ 192,606 $ 180,471 $ 559,370 $ 511,813 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 60,393 33,545 122,682 102,964 Amortization of intangibles 42,437 43,523 127,233 130,619 Share-based compensation 6,325 5,036 21,076 16,126 Purchase accounting adjustments - 19,564 - 56,132 Non-GAAP operating income $ 301,761 $ 282,139 $ 830,361 $ 817,654 Operating margin 2.17 % 1.82 % 2.13 % 1.78 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3.40 % 2.85 % 3.17 % 2.84 %

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Operating income and operating margin - Europe Revenue $ 4,227,590 $ 4,681,797 $ 14,209,488 $ 14,914,196 Operating income $ 29,531 $ 44,260 $ 157,793 $ 150,117 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 10,304 11,313 33,750 62,112 Amortization of intangibles 30,970 29,103 91,469 91,543 Share-based compensation 1,809 1,286 6,851 3,366 Purchase accounting adjustments 2,427 10,854 15,047 38,839 Non-GAAP operating income $ 75,041 $ 96,816 $ 304,910 $ 345,977 Operating margin 0.70 % 0.95 % 1.11 % 1.01 % Non-GAAP operating margin 1.78 % 2.07 % 2.15 % 2.32 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Operating income and operating margin - Asia-Pacific and Japan Revenue $ 853,440 $ 773,509 $ 2,720,991 $ 2,429,672 Operating income $ 18,096 $ 16,803 $ 74,115 $ 54,781 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 889 1,560 3,165 7,190 Amortization of intangibles 622 644 1,869 1,920 Share-based compensation 396 321 1,325 939 Non-GAAP operating income $ 20,003 $ 19,328 $ 80,474 $ 64,830 Operating margin 2.12 % 2.17 % 2.72 % 2.25 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.34 % 2.50 % 2.96 % 2.67 %

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Currency in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 139,262 $ 148,835 $ 439,369 $ 430,076 Interest expense and finance charges, net 67,703 52,119 222,188 142,430 Provision for income taxes 30,897 38,728 123,030 131,830 Depreciation(1) 31,256 28,247 94,346 132,561 Amortization of intangibles 74,029 73,270 220,571 224,082 EBITDA $ 343,147 $ 341,199 $ 1,099,504 $ 1,060,979 Other expense, net 2,371 1,852 6,691 12,375 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 66,846 42,025 143,360 115,002 Share-based compensation 8,530 6,643 29,252 20,431 Purchase accounting adjustments 2,427 30,418 15,047 94,971 Adjusted EBITDA $ 423,321 $ 422,137 $ 1,293,854 $ 1,303,758

(1) Includes depreciation recorded in acquisition integration and restructuring costs.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Net income and diluted EPS Net income $ 139,262 $ 148,835 $ 439,369 $ 430,076 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 73,897 48,730 166,446 178,691 Amortization of intangibles 74,029 73,270 220,571 224,082 Share-based compensation 8,530 6,643 29,252 20,431 Purchase accounting adjustments 2,427 30,418 15,047 94,971 Income taxes related to the above (38,375 ) (39,419 ) (102,700 ) (121,827 ) Income tax capital loss carryback benefit - (5,053 ) - (8,299 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 259,770 $ 263,424 $ 767,985 $ 818,125 Diluted EPS(1) $ 1.49 $ 1.55 $ 4.66 $ 4.47 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 0.79 0.50 1.76 1.86 Amortization of intangibles 0.79 0.76 2.34 2.33 Share-based compensation 0.09 0.07 0.31 0.21 Purchase accounting adjustments 0.03 0.32 0.16 0.99 Income taxes related to the above (0.41 ) (0.41 ) (1.09 ) (1.27 ) Income tax capital loss carryback benefit - (0.05 ) - (0.09 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $ 2.78 $ 2.74 $ 8.14 $ 8.50

(1) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.7% of net income for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2023, and was approximately 0.6% of net income for both the three and nine months ended August 31, 2022.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Currency in thousands) August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 591,955 $ (67,311 ) $ 1,196,705 $ (351,793 ) Purchases of property and equipment (39,808 ) (32,021 ) (107,417 ) (78,522 ) Free cash flow $ 552,147 $ (99,332 ) $ 1,089,288 $ (430,315 )

Forecast Three Months Ending November 30, 2023 (Currency in millions, except per share amounts) Low High Net income $ 116 $ 162 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 50 50 Amortization of intangibles 75 75 Share-based compensation 16 16 Income taxes related to the above (34 ) (34 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 223 $ 269 Diluted EPS(1) $ 1.25 $ 1.75 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 0.54 0.54 Amortization of intangibles 0.81 0.81 Share-based compensation 0.17 0.17 Income taxes related to the above (0.37 ) (0.37 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 2.40 $ 2.90

(1) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.8% of the forecast net income for the three months ending November 30, 2023.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Forecast Three Months Ending (Currency in billions) November 30, 2023 Non-GAAP gross billings Low High Revenue $ 14.0 $ 15.0 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 4.5 4.7 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 18.5 $ 19.7

Three Months Ended (Currency in thousands) November 30, 2022 Non-GAAP gross billings Revenue $ 16,247,957 Costs incurred and netted against revenue related to sales of third-party supplier service contracts, software as a service arrangements and certain fulfillment contracts 4,665,011 Non-GAAP gross billings $ 20,912,968

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 ROIC Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 1,125,440 $ 902,076 Income taxes on operating income(1) (228,334 ) (152,953 ) Operating income after taxes $ 897,106 $ 749,123 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average) $ 11,575,572 $ 9,809,290 ROIC 7.8 % 7.6 % Adjusted ROIC Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 1,711,323 $ 1,636,397 Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income(1) (381,272 ) (396,905 ) Non-GAAP operating income after taxes $ 1,330,051 $ 1,239,492 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average) $ 11,575,572 $ 9,809,290 Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average) 961,319 489,671 Total non-GAAP invested capital (last five quarters average) $ 12,536,891 $ 10,298,961 Adjusted ROIC 10.6 % 12.0 %

(1) Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year to date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non GAAP adjustments using the effective year to date tax rate during the respective periods.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

Cash Conversion Cycle

(Currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Three Months Ended August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 Days sales outstanding Revenue (a) $ 13,960,615 $ 15,356,085 Accounts receivable, net (b) 8,892,130 8,114,004 Days sales outstanding (c) = ((b)/(a))*the number of days during the period 59 49 Days inventory outstanding Cost of revenue (d) $ 12,989,342 $ 14,440,055 Inventories (e) 7,462,162 9,755,228 Days inventory outstanding (f) = ((e)/(d))*the number of days during the period 53 62 Days payable outstanding Cost of revenue (g) $ 12,989,342 $ 14,440,055 Accounts payable (h) 12,485,180 13,718,980 Days payable outstanding (i) = ((h)/(g))*the number of days during the period 89 88 Cash conversion cycle (j) = (c)+(f)-(i) 23 23

Contacts

Liz Morali

Investor Relations

510-668-8436

ir@tdsynnex.com

Bobby Eagle

Global Corporate Communications

727-538-5864

bobby.eagle@tdsynnex.com