Prestigious Hacettepe University Hospital Expands Radiation Oncology Department to Offer the Latest Robotic Advance in Brain Tumor Treatments

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of surgical robotics, today announced that Hacettepe University Hospital in Ankara, Turkey is slated to install the novel ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform before the end of the year. Patient treatments are expected to begin in early 2024.

Hacettepe University Hospital is among the highly esteemed Turkish institutions on the international platform and holds a leading position in medical education. Hacettepe has become the preeminent health care center of Turkey and proudly serves as a major training center for Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine students and residents.

"When treating the brain with radiosurgery, every intricate detail matters to achieve the optimal outcome," said Dr. Gokhan Ozyigit, Professor of Radiation Oncology at Hacettepe University. "Dedicated to treat only cranial indications without using Cobalt-60 radioactive sources, the ZAP-X will allow for world-class treatments that aren't feasible with many multi-purpose radiotherapy systems designed to treat breast, lung, and prostate cancers. We have more than two decades of experience with stereotactic radiosurgery. Thus, we will not restrict ourselves only to treat brain lesions with ZAP-X, but also treat orbital and recurrent upper head and neck region tumors such as uveal melanomas and recurrent nasopharyngeal cancers. We are excited to further expand the world-class capabilities of our department with ZAP-X."

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) offers a non-invasive and painless procedure for many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as other cranial disorders such as trigeminal neuralgia and arteriovenous malformations (AVM). For select indications, radiosurgery has proven to provide equivalent to superior outcomes compared to costly and potentially debilitating surgeries. SRS is typically delivered in one to five brief outpatient visits and patients often return to normal activity the same day as the procedure.

With its ground-breaking design, the ZAP-X system uses unique gyroscopic mobility to direct radiosurgical beams from hundreds of unique angles to precisely concentrate radiation on the tumor target. This pioneering approach supports the clinical objective of protecting healthy brain tissue and preserving patient cognitive function. The vault-free, cobalt-free ZAP-X is also renowned for eliminating the expense of building costly shielded radiation treatment rooms, and removing the need to maintain, secure and regularly replace live radioactive isotopes for radiation beam production.

"Hacettepe University Hospital has always been at the forefront of the most advanced medical technology," says Hakan Baraner, ZAP Surgical's Senior Vice President for Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa (EIMEA). "With the addition of ZAP-X, they will further reinforce their reputation as global center of medical excellence."

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

