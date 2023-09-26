The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2023 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany will have more SVOD subscriptions than the UK by the end of this year, with the gap between the two countries growing from then on.
Western Europe is forecast to have 273 million SVOD subscriptions by 2029, up from 210 million by end-2023. From the 63 million additions, the UK will contribute 6 million, Germany 12 million, Spain 9 million, Italy 10 million and France 11 million.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "The UK is the most mature SVOD market in Western Europe. Germany, France, Italy and Spain will each add more subscriptions than the UK over coming years
Key Topics Covered:
The report comes in two parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 86-page PDF document.
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers, and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD revenues by major platform. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.
Companies Mentioned
- All 4
- Amazon
- Apple TV+
- Atresmedia
- Atresplayer Prem
- Blue+
- Britbox
- C More
- Discovery+
- Disney+
- France Television
- Giga
- HBO
- ITV
- ITVX
- Joyn
- M6
- Magenta TV App
- Mediaset Infinity
- MiTele Plus
- Movies Series
- Movistar+ Lite
- MTV
- MyCanal
- Netflix
- NL Ziet
- NOS Play
- Now/Sky
- NPO
- OCS
- Play Suisse
- Paramount+
- Premium Plus
- Proximus
- RAI
- RTL+
- RTP
- Ruutu+
- RTVE
- Salto
- Sky Now TV
- Sky Showtime
- Sky Ticket
- Sky X
- SkyShowtime
- SIC
- Streamz
- Talpa
- TF1
- TIMVision
- TVI
- TV2 Play
- Viacom/My5/Pluto
- Viafree
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- VTM Go
- Ziggo
Country Coverage includes:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmx6ea
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926546789/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900