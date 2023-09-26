The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2023 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany will have more SVOD subscriptions than the UK by the end of this year, with the gap between the two countries growing from then on.

Western Europe is forecast to have 273 million SVOD subscriptions by 2029, up from 210 million by end-2023. From the 63 million additions, the UK will contribute 6 million, Germany 12 million, Spain 9 million, Italy 10 million and France 11 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "The UK is the most mature SVOD market in Western Europe. Germany, France, Italy and Spain will each add more subscriptions than the UK over coming years

Key Topics Covered:

The report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 86-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers, and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD revenues by major platform. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

Companies Mentioned

All 4

Amazon

Apple TV+

Atresmedia

Atresplayer Prem

Blue+

Britbox

C More

Discovery+

Disney+

France Television

Giga

HBO

ITV

ITVX

Joyn

M6

Magenta TV App

Mediaset Infinity

MiTele Plus

Movies Series

Movistar+ Lite

MTV

MyCanal

Netflix

NL Ziet

NOS Play

Now/Sky

NPO

OCS

Play Suisse

Paramount+

Premium Plus

Proximus

RAI

RTL+

RTP

Ruutu+

RTVE

Salto

Sky Now TV

Sky Showtime

Sky Ticket

Sky X

SkyShowtime

SIC

Streamz

Talpa

TF1

TIMVision

TVI

TV2 Play

Viacom/My5/Pluto

Viafree

Viaplay

Videoland

VTM Go

Ziggo

Country Coverage includes:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

