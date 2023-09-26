ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires F&I Insurance Services

ALKEME Continues Expansion With Latest Acquisition in California

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of The F&I Agency, a full-service insurance agency located in Thousand Oaks, California, and serving the western United States.

Established in 1986, The F&I Agency has a long track record of success in Southern California built on its relationships, commitment to customer service and stellar reputation. The company provides a wide variety of property and casualty insurance solutions to individuals, families and businesses. ALKEME partners have enjoyed working with F&I for more than 20 years and welcome the opportunity to bring it into the family.

"The addition of F&I into the ALKEME family represents another key milestone in the growth of ALKEME," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Jesse and the rest of the team have developed a great reputation providing stellar products and services to families and businesses in Southern California over the last 35-plus years."

"ALKEME and F&I share a like-minded philosophy around a vision for the future of insurance," said Jesse Cox, President of The F&I Agency. "We are excited to join the ALKEME family as we transform the industry through our platform, our culture, and our commitment to serving customers with unparalleled customer service."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 40 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit https://alkemeins.com.

