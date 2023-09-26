Insurtech Mylo Teams with Gainbridge to Introduce Gainbridge Protect

Mylo embeds access to its home and auto insurance solutions on the Gainbridge® platform

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Insurtech leaders Mylo and Gainbridge® today announced the launch of Gainbridge® Protect, which will embed Mylo's guided auto and home insurance shopping experience into the Gainbridge® platform. Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, is a leading digital platform that provides access to simple and intuitive financial products.

Gainbridge® Protect customers will access Mylo's insurance intelligence platform Amplifi?, which delivers expert coverage recommendations, matches needs with 100+ carriers and efficiently quotes policies that offer the best combination of coverage and price. Gainbridge® will integrate Mylo through a no-code widget that enables partners to plug the entire Mylo experience into their websites in minutes.

"P&C insurance is a critical piece of protecting not only homes and vehicles, but financial security as well. We are proud to partner with Gainbridge to bring customers simple and intuitive access to the products they need to protect and support their full financial picture," said David Embry , CEO of Mylo.

Mylo and Gainbridge®, both backed by Group 1001 , a global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation, share a goal to demystify complicated products and promote financial wellness. Gainbridge® products include SteadyPace, a multiyear guaranteed annuity, and OneUp, a registered index linked annuity. Through Mylo, Gainbridge's clients will now have easy access to a range of home and auto products, enabling them to protect what matters in multiple facets of their lives.

"We are thrilled to bring our customers the combined strength of both our platforms, empowering them with trusted financial products backed by a cutting-edge customer experience," said Dan Towriss, President and CEO of Group 1001. "Together, Gainbridge and Mylo are transforming how individuals learn about, shop for and receive important products that promote financial wellness."

Gainbridge® customers can learn more and apply for a quote by visiting: www.gainbridge.io/protect

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About Gainbridge®

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of June 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.9 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

###

Mylo Media Contact:

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

maddie@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Gainbridge® Media Contact:

media@group1001.com

SOURCE: Mylo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787234/insurtech-mylo-teams-with-gainbridge-to-introduce-gainbridge-protect