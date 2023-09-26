Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2023 | 17:38
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Setting the Gold Standard for Corporate Citizenship With the Civic 50

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Welcome to the forefront of corporate citizenship, where the Civic 50, an initiative by Points of Light, stands as a beacon for businesses. For the past 11 years, Points of Light has recognized the 50 most community-minded companies through a rigorous annual survey. Only a few companies, including Citi and Hasbro, have been honored every year.

For honorees, it's not just a badge of recognition but a strategic advantage, offering insights into where they stand relative to competitors and how to enhance their social impact. And for those businesses yet to participate, it serves as a blueprint for how to align their time, talent, and resources for impactful social change within both their operations and communities.

We invited Kevin Colman, Senior Director of Global Philanthropy and Social Impact at Hasbro, and Brandee McHale, Head of Community Investing and Development at Citi and President of Citi Foundation, to share practical advice and examples for how leading companies embed social responsibility and community impact into their business strategies and cultures.

Listen for insights on:

  • Connecting highly innovative social impact initiatives to business values
  • Supporting grantees in the impact data collection process
  • Completing the Civic 50 survey - and what you have to gain from submitting it

Listen to the full episode and others here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787492/setting-the-gold-standard-for-corporate-citizenship-with-the-civic-50

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.