Dienstag, 26.09.2023

WKN: 927079 | ISIN: US4523271090 | Ticker-Symbol: ILU
Tradegate
26.09.23
16:45 Uhr
121,60 Euro
-2,46
-1,98 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2023 | 18:02
BNK Invest, Inc.: StockRSI.com RSI Calculation Reveals Extremely Oversold Conditions in Illumina

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / StockRSI.com computes a daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) calculation across major stocks like Illumina (ILMN), in order to calculate an indicator of oversold/overbought conditions within our coverage universe.

This RSI calculation reveals that over the past several months, ILMN shares have gone from levels exceeding our "Overbought" threshold (above a reading of 70) in March, down to a current value below our "Oversold" threshold (below a reading of 30), coming in at just 3.02 as of 9/25/2023, making it the currently most oversold stock in the S&P 500 index according to our calculations.

For details, visit our ILMN Technical Analysis page to view our current RSI chart for Boeing as well as 50 and 200 day moving averages and the corresponding moving average convergence/divergence chart. (Similar pages are also presented for other stocks that appear on our 10 Most Oversold S&P 500 Stocks page).

About StockRSI.com & Technical Analysis Channel

A free service of BNK Invest Inc., Technical Analysis Channel was launched with the concept of applying useful technical analysis indicators to the most important companies in the US stock market (the main indicators being stock RSI, stock DMA, and stock MACD), and applying those indicators to the trading patterns of stocks as well as other (digital) traded assets. The resulting research website allows users to explore the current overbought/oversold readings for popular stocks in order to help make better trading and investing decisions.

Contact: info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787494/stockrsicom-rsi-calculation-reveals-extremely-oversold-conditions-in-illumina

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
