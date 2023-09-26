AscellaHealth wins Global Specialty Pharmacy Healthcare Services Organisation 2023 following development of its market-leading pharmaceutical financial programme, Pharma FlexFund.

Global healthcare and business consulting services provider, AscellaHealth, has been awarded Best Global Specialty Pharmacy Healthcare Services Organisation 2023 in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards in recognition of its pharmaceutical financial programme that is set to bring fundamental change to the rare disease and cell and gene therapy (CCT) sectors.

AscellaHealth, based in the US and Dublin, Ireland and Manchester, UK, developed Pharma FlexFund to enable industry stakeholders to help fund expensive treatments for specialty and rare diseases, including cell and gene therapies.

Craig Caceci, Managing Director at AscellaHealth EU/UK, said: "We are absolutely delighted to win this global specialty pharmacy and healthcare services award.

"Recognition in this way shows that our customised and novel solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers and other stakeholders will truly revolutionise the specialty and rare disease pharmaceutical industry by streamlining access to medications, increasing affordability and improving overall therapeutic outcomes.

"By providing asolution that enables expensive, life-saving and novel therapies to be brought to market, patients will be able to access the treatments they need."

The annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards, now in its eighth year, is organised by Global Health and Pharma magazine. The awards aim to highlight those at the cutting-edge of advancements, who are working tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the very best medicine, processes, care, and health services.

Judges for the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards commented: "AscellaHealth's innovative specialty pharmaceutical solutions target pharma/biotech manufacturers and other stakeholders as they streamline the commercialisation of specialty therapies while optimising client savings and enhancing patient outcomes.

"Its Pharma FlexFund introduces a better way forward with regards to funding for private healthcare organisations and the NHS, saving precious resources to be able to fund further research into solutions for rare and complex diseases.

"The future of our health depends on organisations like AscellaHealth for innovation, expertise, and patient-centric solutions. We're sure to see AscellaHealth continue growing around the globe as it collaborates with more pharmaceutical and biotech organisations, prioritising its expertise, targeted capabilities, and patient-centered approach to help specialty and rare disease patients obtain the therapies they need, when they need them most."

AscellaHealth supports patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers and providers providing expertise in specialty conditions and rare diseases, pre-commercialisation and market access support, pharmaceutical financial solutions, supply chain logistics and distribution and fulfilment capabilities to organisations across the United States and Europe.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth, a global Healthcare Specialty Pharmacy solutions company, serving patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers, and providers, offers a comprehensive portfolio of uniquely tailored, tech-enabled services supporting complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or cell and gene therapies. A recipient of numerous industry awards for innovation, and a Best Global Specialty Pharmacy Healthcare Services Organization 2023 award winner in the annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards, AscellaHealth's best-in-class, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for novel programmes and services to support the launch of specialty medications and proactively address multiple challenges, optimise clinical health outcomes, and improve quality of life for this patient population. AscellaHealth brings a rare and special perspectiveto all stakeholders. Visit ascellahealth.eu

