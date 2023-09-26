ViewSonic Develops Comprehensive EDLA Lineup with New ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series

New Launch Makes Brand First in Industry with Android EDLA Certification Across IFP Solutions

BREA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has completed its comprehensive lineup of education solutions certified under Android Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) with today's announcement of its ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series. ViewSonic's EDLA-certified solutions seamlessly integrate the Android operating system with the Google Play Store*, empowering teachers, students, and IT administrators with versatile collaboration tools and state-of-the-art security measures for enhanced productivity.

"With sustainability in mind, ViewSonic now empowers education institutions with a truly complete offering of EDLA-certified solutions for upgrading the centerpiece of classrooms," said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. "Whether they need a whole new interactive display or a module to upgrade and avoid replacement, we now can ensure either option offers the simplicity and security of seamless Google integration."

Comprehensive EDLA-certified Education Solutions

Following ViewSonic's launch of the EDLA-certified VPC-A31-O1 slot-in PC in May 2023, this expansion of the EDLA offering marks a significant milestone that underscores the success of the company's Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS) strategy. This strategy optimizes communication between customers and partners, bringing together the insights of key stakeholders to develop comprehensive ecosystems tailored to the needs of global customers.

The company's complete offering of EDLA solutions accommodates the diverse needs of schools and classrooms around the world. Specifically, the new ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series provides an ideal all-in-one solution, offering 65", 75", and 86" screen sizes to integrate into a varied range of classroom setups. For schools looking to avoid the disposal of outdated hardware, the VPC-A31-O1 slot-in PC module offers an easily serviceable solution that makes upgrading existing interactive displays convenient.

Elevating Classroom Productivity, Collaboration, and Security

Combining an upgraded 4K UHD interactive display with an integrated front-facing multimedia soundbar, the new EDLA-certified ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series interface prominently positions the Google search bar within its customizable Android 13* launcher. This offers an intuitive way for teachers and students to interact and learn. Now, users can Google information from the home screen launcher by typing with a keyboard or using their voice, making searching and browsing the internet more efficient and user-friendly.

To boost classroom productivity, the new series provides full access to the Google Play Store. This expands classroom possibilities by providing access to apps like Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Drive while simplifying the installation of preferred educational apps*. Adding to the native multitasking capabilities and the wealth of available digital learning resources, this series empowers teachers to enrich their classes with the integrated myViewBoard software. Featuring digital whiteboarding and screen-casting software, myViewBoard enables the delivery of highly engaging and interactive learning experiences.

Catering to the needs of school IT managers and administrators, myViewBoard streamlines device management and broadcasting. With a focus on safeguarding teacher, student, and school data, this series boasts robust cybersecurity measures, including Google security patches and firmware updates. Additionally, the Android operating system allows for automatic app updates for continued protection.

Availability

The new Android EDLA-certified ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series will be available starting in October 2023.

*Android, Google, Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a recognized leader in the global visual solutions arena and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. Recognized as an innovator in the industry, ViewSonic is committed to providing a comprehensive range of hardware and software solutions. Includes monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has solidified its reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions across education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets, helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit our website at www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221231/Image_1_Scenario_Photo_IFP52_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viewsonic-develops-comprehensive-edla-lineup-with-new-viewboard-ifp52-2-series-301938979.html