Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
26 September 2023
26 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 189,613 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 569.228p. The highest price paid per share was 575.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 564.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0234% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,923,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,132,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1449
570.00
08:21:02
1361
570.00
08:22:06
750
571.20
08:25:03
384
571.20
08:25:03
452
571.20
08:25:03
55
572.00
08:26:02
1247
572.00
08:26:02
519
571.80
08:27:07
856
571.80
08:27:07
1510
573.00
08:30:45
1538
573.80
08:36:22
648
573.60
08:43:14
750
573.60
08:43:14
503
573.40
08:46:09
478
573.40
08:46:09
307
573.40
08:46:09
101
573.40
08:46:09
172
573.40
08:46:09
1528
572.20
08:51:02
1465
572.20
08:55:41
1314
572.80
09:01:48
1341
574.20
09:06:49
120
575.20
09:14:05
1339
575.20
09:14:05
1122
575.00
09:15:43
318
575.00
09:15:43
1517
574.40
09:19:12
1309
574.00
09:24:05
284
572.20
09:30:03
1200
572.20
09:30:03
107
570.40
09:33:57
1200
570.40
09:33:57
1400
569.80
09:43:01
41
569.80
09:43:01
925
569.40
09:51:02
596
569.40
09:51:02
1340
569.00
09:51:24
1054
567.80
10:03:16
450
567.80
10:03:16
1426
567.00
10:03:18
67
567.20
10:08:41
153
567.20
10:08:41
1200
567.20
10:08:41
1512
566.60
10:19:55
819
568.80
10:26:31
660
568.80
10:26:31
726
568.80
10:26:31
1052
568.80
10:26:31
794
568.80
10:26:31
336
568.80
10:26:31
407
568.80
10:26:31
242
568.60
10:35:33
1186
568.60
10:35:33
69
568.00
10:40:56
1231
568.00
10:40:56
1314
567.00
10:49:35
216
567.00
10:49:35
272
565.40
10:55:01
1131
565.40
10:55:01
343
565.60
11:01:45
1223
565.60
11:01:45
1447
566.40
11:07:00
364
566.40
11:07:00
949
566.40
11:07:00
1330
566.20
11:10:09
621
565.40
11:11:54
860
565.40
11:11:54
345
565.00
11:19:25
1200
565.00
11:19:25
1415
564.40
11:23:46
1370
566.40
11:30:00
354
566.40
11:30:00
328
566.40
11:30:00
300
566.40
11:30:00
824
566.40
11:30:00
305
566.40
11:40:48
422
566.40
11:40:48
750
566.40
11:40:48
347
566.40
11:45:22
999
566.40
11:46:17
189
566.00
12:04:07
1200
566.00
12:04:07
232
565.80
12:04:23
1291
565.80
12:04:23
293
566.00
12:10:27
839
566.00
12:10:27
394
566.00
12:10:27
1289
566.00
12:16:03
824
566.60
12:24:19
534
566.60
12:24:19
261
566.80
12:31:05
1100
566.80
12:31:05
1434
567.60
12:34:00
1289
567.80
12:44:02
1357
567.40
12:45:22
1321
567.80
12:51:37
1432
568.40
13:11:55
147
568.40
13:11:55
1308
567.80
13:13:01
393
568.00
13:22:52
1155
568.00
13:22:52
995
567.40
13:30:53
353
567.40
13:30:53
581
567.40
13:33:45
304
567.40
13:33:45
206
567.40
13:33:45
790
567.40
13:36:44
544
567.40
13:36:44
1171
567.00
13:37:19
126
567.00
13:37:19
1359
567.20
13:40:20
1604
567.40
13:48:22
1459
567.40
13:50:18
92
567.40
13:50:18
1519
567.40
13:55:09
1522
567.60
14:01:07
1024
568.20
14:04:05
261
568.20
14:04:05
1410
568.20
14:04:05
1170
567.80
14:07:58
216
567.80
14:07:58
1741
568.60
14:09:33
1612
568.20
14:14:18
320
569.00
14:19:05
1105
569.00
14:19:05
1367
568.80
14:19:36
110
568.80
14:19:36
574
568.80
14:19:36
750
568.80
14:19:36
1485
568.60
14:22:27
1409
569.80
14:26:08
180
569.80
14:26:08
576
569.80
14:26:08
42
569.80
14:26:08
750
569.80
14:26:08
1473
571.00
14:30:16
1546
571.00
14:30:16
124
571.00
14:30:16
500
571.00
14:30:16
750
571.00
14:30:16
1046
569.80
14:32:31
503
569.80
14:32:31
1393
569.80
14:33:22
|
423
571.20
14:37:02
994
571.20
14:37:02
1917
572.00
14:39:05
1412
571.80
14:40:31
1511
571.60
14:41:11
1214
571.60
14:41:49
313
571.60
14:41:49
1497
571.40
14:43:49
46
571.40
14:43:49
1566
571.20
14:47:04
563
571.20
14:48:36
710
571.20
14:48:36
1527
571.20
14:49:57
1438
570.00
14:53:10
1391
570.40
14:54:07
147
570.40
14:54:07
672
570.20
14:55:34
710
570.20
14:55:34
1582
570.60
15:02:00
1528
570.60
15:02:00
63
570.60
15:02:00
436
570.60
15:02:00
238
570.60
15:02:00
578
570.60
15:02:00
1385
570.00
15:05:33
1017
570.00
15:05:33
305
570.00
15:05:33
1436
570.00
15:06:27
1480
569.80
15:06:30
1346
569.40
15:10:13
1431
569.40
15:11:41
1564
569.20
15:12:04
1357
567.00
15:16:21
143
567.00
15:16:21
495
567.00
15:16:21
750
567.00
15:16:21
26
567.20
15:20:23
1354
567.20
15:20:23
1289
567.60
15:25:05
972
568.20
15:26:31
519
568.20
15:26:31
121
569.00
15:28:23
1466
569.20
15:32:23
336
569.20
15:32:23
1066
569.20
15:32:23
1577
568.80
15:34:03
1479
568.40
15:37:19
315
568.40
15:37:19
1200
568.40
15:37:19
1423
570.00
15:44:44
1336
570.00
15:44:44
84
570.00
15:44:44
1738
570.40
15:46:57
81
570.20
15:48:16
1200
570.20
15:48:16
1493
570.40
15:51:03
1481
570.40
15:55:44
1522
570.40
15:55:44
671
570.40
15:55:44
236
570.40
15:55:44
373
570.40
15:55:44
1351
570.00
15:57:41
191
569.40
15:58:29
159
569.40
15:58:29
384
569.40
15:58:29
382
569.40
15:58:29
1502
569.80
16:00:40
879
569.80
16:00:40
550
569.80
16:00:40
776
569.80
16:03:09
504
569.80
16:03:09
1100
569.60
16:04:00
404
569.60
16:04:00
1353
569.40
16:05:07
1032
568.80
16:07:11
101
568.80
16:07:11
914
568.60
16:07:14
134
568.60
16:07:14
338
568.40
16:07:38
100
568.40
16:07:38
613
568.60
16:12:43