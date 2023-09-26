Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Frankfurt
26.09.23
16:07 Uhr
6,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65018:33
6,5506,60018:31
PR Newswire
26.09.2023 | 18:06
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

26 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 189,613 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 569.228p. The highest price paid per share was 575.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 564.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0234% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 497,923,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 809,132,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1449

570.00

08:21:02

1361

570.00

08:22:06

750

571.20

08:25:03

384

571.20

08:25:03

452

571.20

08:25:03

55

572.00

08:26:02

1247

572.00

08:26:02

519

571.80

08:27:07

856

571.80

08:27:07

1510

573.00

08:30:45

1538

573.80

08:36:22

648

573.60

08:43:14

750

573.60

08:43:14

503

573.40

08:46:09

478

573.40

08:46:09

307

573.40

08:46:09

101

573.40

08:46:09

172

573.40

08:46:09

1528

572.20

08:51:02

1465

572.20

08:55:41

1314

572.80

09:01:48

1341

574.20

09:06:49

120

575.20

09:14:05

1339

575.20

09:14:05

1122

575.00

09:15:43

318

575.00

09:15:43

1517

574.40

09:19:12

1309

574.00

09:24:05

284

572.20

09:30:03

1200

572.20

09:30:03

107

570.40

09:33:57

1200

570.40

09:33:57

1400

569.80

09:43:01

41

569.80

09:43:01

925

569.40

09:51:02

596

569.40

09:51:02

1340

569.00

09:51:24

1054

567.80

10:03:16

450

567.80

10:03:16

1426

567.00

10:03:18

67

567.20

10:08:41

153

567.20

10:08:41

1200

567.20

10:08:41

1512

566.60

10:19:55

819

568.80

10:26:31

660

568.80

10:26:31

726

568.80

10:26:31

1052

568.80

10:26:31

794

568.80

10:26:31

336

568.80

10:26:31

407

568.80

10:26:31

242

568.60

10:35:33

1186

568.60

10:35:33

69

568.00

10:40:56

1231

568.00

10:40:56

1314

567.00

10:49:35

216

567.00

10:49:35

272

565.40

10:55:01

1131

565.40

10:55:01

343

565.60

11:01:45

1223

565.60

11:01:45

1447

566.40

11:07:00

364

566.40

11:07:00

949

566.40

11:07:00

1330

566.20

11:10:09

621

565.40

11:11:54

860

565.40

11:11:54

345

565.00

11:19:25

1200

565.00

11:19:25

1415

564.40

11:23:46

1370

566.40

11:30:00

354

566.40

11:30:00

328

566.40

11:30:00

300

566.40

11:30:00

824

566.40

11:30:00

305

566.40

11:40:48

422

566.40

11:40:48

750

566.40

11:40:48

347

566.40

11:45:22

999

566.40

11:46:17

189

566.00

12:04:07

1200

566.00

12:04:07

232

565.80

12:04:23

1291

565.80

12:04:23

293

566.00

12:10:27

839

566.00

12:10:27

394

566.00

12:10:27

1289

566.00

12:16:03

824

566.60

12:24:19

534

566.60

12:24:19

261

566.80

12:31:05

1100

566.80

12:31:05

1434

567.60

12:34:00

1289

567.80

12:44:02

1357

567.40

12:45:22

1321

567.80

12:51:37

1432

568.40

13:11:55

147

568.40

13:11:55

1308

567.80

13:13:01

393

568.00

13:22:52

1155

568.00

13:22:52

995

567.40

13:30:53

353

567.40

13:30:53

581

567.40

13:33:45

304

567.40

13:33:45

206

567.40

13:33:45

790

567.40

13:36:44

544

567.40

13:36:44

1171

567.00

13:37:19

126

567.00

13:37:19

1359

567.20

13:40:20

1604

567.40

13:48:22

1459

567.40

13:50:18

92

567.40

13:50:18

1519

567.40

13:55:09

1522

567.60

14:01:07

1024

568.20

14:04:05

261

568.20

14:04:05

1410

568.20

14:04:05

1170

567.80

14:07:58

216

567.80

14:07:58

1741

568.60

14:09:33

1612

568.20

14:14:18

320

569.00

14:19:05

1105

569.00

14:19:05

1367

568.80

14:19:36

110

568.80

14:19:36

574

568.80

14:19:36

750

568.80

14:19:36

1485

568.60

14:22:27

1409

569.80

14:26:08

180

569.80

14:26:08

576

569.80

14:26:08

42

569.80

14:26:08

750

569.80

14:26:08

1473

571.00

14:30:16

1546

571.00

14:30:16

124

571.00

14:30:16

500

571.00

14:30:16

750

571.00

14:30:16

1046

569.80

14:32:31

503

569.80

14:32:31

1393

569.80

14:33:22

423

571.20

14:37:02

994

571.20

14:37:02

1917

572.00

14:39:05

1412

571.80

14:40:31

1511

571.60

14:41:11

1214

571.60

14:41:49

313

571.60

14:41:49

1497

571.40

14:43:49

46

571.40

14:43:49

1566

571.20

14:47:04

563

571.20

14:48:36

710

571.20

14:48:36

1527

571.20

14:49:57

1438

570.00

14:53:10

1391

570.40

14:54:07

147

570.40

14:54:07

672

570.20

14:55:34

710

570.20

14:55:34

1582

570.60

15:02:00

1528

570.60

15:02:00

63

570.60

15:02:00

436

570.60

15:02:00

238

570.60

15:02:00

578

570.60

15:02:00

1385

570.00

15:05:33

1017

570.00

15:05:33

305

570.00

15:05:33

1436

570.00

15:06:27

1480

569.80

15:06:30

1346

569.40

15:10:13

1431

569.40

15:11:41

1564

569.20

15:12:04

1357

567.00

15:16:21

143

567.00

15:16:21

495

567.00

15:16:21

750

567.00

15:16:21

26

567.20

15:20:23

1354

567.20

15:20:23

1289

567.60

15:25:05

972

568.20

15:26:31

519

568.20

15:26:31

121

569.00

15:28:23

1466

569.20

15:32:23

336

569.20

15:32:23

1066

569.20

15:32:23

1577

568.80

15:34:03

1479

568.40

15:37:19

315

568.40

15:37:19

1200

568.40

15:37:19

1423

570.00

15:44:44

1336

570.00

15:44:44

84

570.00

15:44:44

1738

570.40

15:46:57

81

570.20

15:48:16

1200

570.20

15:48:16

1493

570.40

15:51:03

1481

570.40

15:55:44

1522

570.40

15:55:44

671

570.40

15:55:44

236

570.40

15:55:44

373

570.40

15:55:44

1351

570.00

15:57:41

191

569.40

15:58:29

159

569.40

15:58:29

384

569.40

15:58:29

382

569.40

15:58:29

1502

569.80

16:00:40

879

569.80

16:00:40

550

569.80

16:00:40

776

569.80

16:03:09

504

569.80

16:03:09

1100

569.60

16:04:00

404

569.60

16:04:00

1353

569.40

16:05:07

1032

568.80

16:07:11

101

568.80

16:07:11

914

568.60

16:07:14

134

568.60

16:07:14

338

568.40

16:07:38

100

568.40

16:07:38

613

568.60

16:12:43


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.