Dienstag, 26.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2023 | 18:14
115 Leser
Texas Capital Partnership With Harmony House

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Texas Capital is proud to partner with Harmony House in their mission to empower homeless individuals on their journey to permanent housing and independence. Hear more from Meg Pohodich, CEO of Harmony House, here.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Texas Capital
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/texas-capital
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Texas Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787505/texas-capital-partnership-with-harmony-house

