Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
26.09.23
08:16 Uhr
1,485 Euro
+0,015
+1,02 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.09.2023 | 18:16
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering.

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering. 
26-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering. 
Strasbourg (France), 26 September 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT servers, and Vates, an open-source software company specializing in secure virtualization, have 
joined forces to offer a joint sovereign solution. 
After a successful initial collaboration as part of the RENESENS project labeled 'France 2030', 2CRSi and Vates have 
sought to deepen their partnership by proposing a joint commercial offering set to be deployed from October 2023. This 
partnership is a powerful response for companies aiming to deploy high-performance servers with an integrated 
virtualization layer and seeking ultra-accessibility without compromising on performance and environmental 
requirements. 
Collaboration between the Research and Development departments and the technical experts of the two entities has 
resulted in a comprehensive offering of licence+servers labelled Vates/2CRSi. This solution clearly competes with 
Americans leaders' offerings, both in terms of sovereignty and remarkable economic attractiveness. 
It also addresses a growing need for certification, attesting to the optimal and continuous functioning of equipment 
and their applications. 
"This partnership with 2CRSi is a crucial step in realizing our vision of an open and sovereign technological 
ecosystem. Together, we can offer solutions that not only compete with industry giants but do so with unprecedented 
accessibility and transparency. It's a victory not only for Vates and 2CRSi but for all those who will benefit from 
this new era of technological sovereignty and innovation," says Olivier Lambert, founder and CEO of Vates. 
"The alliance between our two leading companies in their respective areas of expertise is certainly promising in terms 
of business opportunities, but for me, it primarily highlights the rich capacity for innovation of our two companies," 
emphasizes Alain Wilmouth, founder and CEO of 2CRSi. 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, manufactures, and markets customized, high-performance, and 
eco-responsible computer servers. 2CRSi has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since November 25, 2022 
(ISIN code: FR0013341781). 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
About Vates 
Founded in 2012, Vates is a French open-source software publisher. Specializing in virtualization solutions, Vates 
develops an alternative stack that consists of an integrated virtualization platform, XCP-ng (running the Xen 
hypervisor), and a management and backup platform, Xen Orchestra. 
For more information: vates.tech 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi           Actifin           Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA   Lucie Morlot         Michael Scholze 
Communication Manager   Financial Communication   Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com    lucie.morlot@actifin.fr   michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70      01 80 18 26 33        01 56 88 11 14 Contacts VATES 
Vates           Vates             Vates 
Marc-André Pezin      Charles-Henri Schulz     Olivier Lambert 
Chief Marketing Officer  Chief Strategy Officer    Chief Executive Officer 
marc.pezin@vates.tech   charles.schulz@vates.tech   Olivier.lambert@vates.tech

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering. 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1734945 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1734945 26-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1734945&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
