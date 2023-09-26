DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering. 26-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi and Vates join forces to create a joint offering. Strasbourg (France), 26 September 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, and Vates, an open-source software company specializing in secure virtualization, have joined forces to offer a joint sovereign solution. After a successful initial collaboration as part of the RENESENS project labeled 'France 2030', 2CRSi and Vates have sought to deepen their partnership by proposing a joint commercial offering set to be deployed from October 2023. This partnership is a powerful response for companies aiming to deploy high-performance servers with an integrated virtualization layer and seeking ultra-accessibility without compromising on performance and environmental requirements. Collaboration between the Research and Development departments and the technical experts of the two entities has resulted in a comprehensive offering of licence+servers labelled Vates/2CRSi. This solution clearly competes with Americans leaders' offerings, both in terms of sovereignty and remarkable economic attractiveness. It also addresses a growing need for certification, attesting to the optimal and continuous functioning of equipment and their applications. "This partnership with 2CRSi is a crucial step in realizing our vision of an open and sovereign technological ecosystem. Together, we can offer solutions that not only compete with industry giants but do so with unprecedented accessibility and transparency. It's a victory not only for Vates and 2CRSi but for all those who will benefit from this new era of technological sovereignty and innovation," says Olivier Lambert, founder and CEO of Vates. "The alliance between our two leading companies in their respective areas of expertise is certainly promising in terms of business opportunities, but for me, it primarily highlights the rich capacity for innovation of our two companies," emphasizes Alain Wilmouth, founder and CEO of 2CRSi. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, manufactures, and markets customized, high-performance, and eco-responsible computer servers. 2CRSi has been listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris since November 25, 2022 (ISIN code: FR0013341781). For more information: 2crsi.com About Vates Founded in 2012, Vates is a French open-source software publisher. Specializing in virtualization solutions, Vates develops an alternative stack that consists of an integrated virtualization platform, XCP-ng (running the Xen hypervisor), and a management and backup platform, Xen Orchestra. For more information: vates.tech Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Lucie Morlot Michael Scholze Communication Manager Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com lucie.morlot@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 03 68 41 10 70 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 Contacts VATES Vates Vates Vates Marc-André Pezin Charles-Henri Schulz Olivier Lambert Chief Marketing Officer Chief Strategy Officer Chief Executive Officer marc.pezin@vates.tech charles.schulz@vates.tech Olivier.lambert@vates.tech

