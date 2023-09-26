Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) filed its 2022/23 Universal registration document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 20 September 2023 under number D.23-0717.

This document is available on the Company's website www.pernod-ricard.com and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. It is also available at the Company's registered office 5, cours Paul Ricard CS 50180 75380 Paris cedex 08.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

The 2022/23 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

The 2022/23 statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;

The related Auditors' reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements of Pernod Ricard S.A.;

The 2022/23 management report including notably the declaration of extra-financial performance;

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The presentation of the resolutions as well as the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 10 November 2023; and

Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders' agenda: Q1 2023/24 Sales Thursday 19 October 2023.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

