SWK Technologies, Inc.: SWK Technologies and eCommerce Software Trio Launch Educational Series

Industry-leading quartet to teach small and mid-sized companies to build online storefronts and grow digital sales

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / SWK Technologies, Inc., a national provider of transformational software and technology integrations, announced it has launched a multi-part eCommerce educational series in partnership with three prestigious online-sales solutions providers. Beginning on September 27, the "Be an eCommerce Master" series is a no-cost compilation of expert teachings for businesses to develop or grow online storefronts.





SWK Logo





The three-month-long learning initiative will explore how a dynamic technology stack optimizes online B-to-B and B-to-C sales, integrates and elevates operations across the enterprise, and delivers an unparalleled online customer journey.

SWK has partnered with BigCommerce, Acumatica, and Avalara for the series to provide the latest in eCommerce, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), as well as Sales Tax Compliance and Automation, respectively. The combined solutions' partners form a comprehensive suite to support online teams across functions such as sales, marketing, accounting, finance, information technology, and operations.

The series will include a variety of topics that will support companies' eCommerce practices, including:

Top challenges and solutions

How to tightly integrate eCommerce with accounting and ERP software

Assessing eCommerce, ERP and multi-state tax compliance solutions that fit budgets

Comparing systems and integrations

Sales and marketing best practices for storefronts, online visibility, and competitive advantages

Operational and information technology best practices for logistics, fulfillment, cybersecurity, customer support, and other functions

Why eCommerce is an integral part of a digital transformation

The series will include easy-to-read infographics, solutions overviews, product tours, deep-dive white papers, first- and third-party research and analysis, as well as live webcasts with Q&A sessions.

"This series' timing is perfect as we roll into autumn and businesses start to think about digital storefront preparation for the holiday season," said Antonio Carrion, Chief Marketing Officer at SWK Technologies. "For those with a fully-formed solution stack, SWK and BigCommerce will share B-to-C and B-to-B eCommerce best practices. For those with partial stacks or discrete systems, we'll explore the immense value of integrating ERP and eCommerce functions, and further alleviating manual workloads by automating sales tax calculations for multi-state transactions, so companies can solely focus on selling online."

About SWK Technologies

SWK Technologies empowers small and mid-sized business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations by streamlining operations, reducing manual tasks, and gaining valuable insights into critical data. SWK's portfolio of solutions focus on modernizing accounting and finance systems, automating processes, managing talent, and leveraging a scalable infrastructure to securely access data and applications from anywhere. SWK Managed Cloud Services, the cloud hosting and managed services division of SWK Technologies, is an award-winning IT solution provider and network defense resource. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ: SSNT).

Contact:

Antonio Carrion, CMO

SWK Technologies, Inc.

(973) 396-1747

pr@swktech.com

Contact Information

Antonio Carrion

CMO

pr@swktech.com

9723961747

SOURCE: SWK Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786148/swk-technologies-and-ecommerce-software-trio-launch-educational-series