Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group and LCDigital Form Strategic Partnership to Create an Interactive Production and Digital Experience Solution for Live Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) and Little Cinema have strategically partnered to enhance the digital viewer experience for live sports, entertainment, and news events.

Building on the success of "The World's Largest Tailgate" for the Kansas City Chiefs, which drew over 2.5 million views, BMG and Little Cinema believe their partnership will provide an industry-leading solution that allows marketers to deliver premium and highly produced live, in-person events. The partnership will also extend the reach and increase digital engagement in a client-branded and owned ecosystem with the ability for monetization.

"We are excited about this partnership as a way to deliver meaningful and additive value to the events we work on," says Todd Mason, CEO of Broadcast Management Group. He adds, "The complementary offerings between BMG and Little Cinema Digital assure clients of industry-leading capabilities between our respective companies.

BMG and Little Cinema have both established themselves as leaders in the entertainment space so announcing a partnership felt like a natural fit, particularly since they share many of the same clients. In addition, with BMG's recent ascent as a sports packager, this presents a significant opportunity for both companies to grow amidst the landscape by combining their expertise in the often converging worlds of entertainment and sports.

"Between BMG's deep rooted broadcast production expertise with live events and Little Cinema Digital's proprietary digital experience technology, we have combined forces to create a new paradigm for both event owners and their fans at scale", said Jay Rinsky, Co-Founder of LCDigital

Metrics for the Chief's "World's Largest Tailgate" were a bonafide success. While the onsite tailgate capacity was 5,000, there were more than 2.5 million fans through the live digital experience.

About BMG

Broadcast Management Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service global broadcast media company that providesmanaged services to networks, studios, agencies, and corporations. The company also produces live large-scale news, sports, music, and entertainment broadcasts. BMG operates a proprietary cloud broadcast ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control), which is leveraged by its managed services clients and own live broadcast productions. BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. BMG produces over 2,500 live broadcasts annually, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, and entertainment events.

