Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditors from KPMG LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the Company's auditor. The board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective September 21, 2023, until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and are filed on SEDAR+ accordingly.

"We are delighted to welcome MNP as our new auditor. Their substantial expertise in the mining industry, coupled with their global network, make them an ideal fit for both our current operation goals and our future strategic objectives," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Marasco Jr.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

