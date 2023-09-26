DEXView Makes Crypto Trading On-the-Go Easier than Ever

RIYAD, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Global cryptocurrency brand, DEXView, today announces the launch of its latest product, the DEXView Sniper Bot, to bring a new level of convenience and efficiency to crypto traders around the world.



Born from a desire to streamline the digital currency trading process, DEXView is first and foremost a real-time price chart designed to make trading and market analysis easier and smoother than ever.

As one of the DeFi industry's leading players, DEXView is a PinkSale affiliate and the go-to choice for charting a vast range of tokens. Building on this industry pedigree is the introduction of the DEXView Sniper Bot, a dedicated sniping and trading bot fully integrated with encrypted messenger service, Telegram.

DEXView Sniper Bot automatically tracks and completes buy orders on a wide selection of cryptocurrencies as soon as token availability appears on the exchange. With full customisation options, DEXView Sniper Bots enables traders to capitalise on emerging opportunities without the need for endless chart-watching.

Abdullah Bin Rashed at DEXView, says, "DEXView has already positioned itself as one of the most influential resources for traders within the cryptocurrency market, and now we are excited to expand our offering with the introduction of our new Sniper Bot.

"Our mission has always been to make crypto trading as pain-free and efficient as possible, and the Sniper Bot is an extension of that. We hope this new tool helps new and existing members of our community push towards hitting their DeFi goals."

DEXView's Sniper Bot has been well received, amassing more than 12,000 registered wallet users in just 24 hours. With additional earnings up for grabs through DEXView's affiliate programme, users can refer new connections to receive up to 20% of their subsequent trading fees.

To find out more about DEXView's Sniper Bot and to join the crypto trading community on Telegram, visit: www.dexview.com

Contact person: Abdullah bin Rashed

Company name: DEXVIEW

Website: https://www.dexview.com/

Email: buda@pinksale.finance

SOURCE: DEXView

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787544/dexview-makes-crypto-trading-on-the-go-easier-than-ever