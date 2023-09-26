Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.09.2023 | 20:37
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

One Trading Launch Instant Trade

DJ One Trading Launch Instant Trade 

One Trading 
One Trading Launch Instant Trade 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:04 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, United Kingdom, September 8th, 2023, Chainwire 
One Trading, the crypto asset exchange formerly operating under the Bitpanda Pro brand, today announced its new 
product, Instant Trade. 
Having recently raised EUR30M and fully separated from Bitpanda, Instant Trade is another step forward for One Trading as 
it diversifies its offering and establishes its footprint as a household name providing crypto assets to both retail 
and institutional investors in Europe. 
With backers including the likes of Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, MiddleGame Ventures, Speedinvest, Keyrock and 
Wintermute Ventures, One Trading is drawing a lot of attention. 
Led by TradFi heavyweight and ex-JP Morgan exec Josh Barraclough, One Trading aims to address the lack of regulated 
venues in Europe by offering more sophisticated crypto products, including derivatives and spot trading, to both 
institutions and retail customers. With many traditional finance players lacking experience in the crypto market, there 
is a significant gap in providing long-term product confidence and success. 
The latest product being launched is Instant Trade. Josh had the following to say about Instant Trade: "We're really 
excited to be unraveling our latest product, Instant Trade, which brings our OTC product, typically reserved for 
institutional clients, to all customer types. Our customers can now trade 100+ pairs between crypto-assets and fiat 
seamlessly with great fiat on and off ramps at the click of a button, and commission-free trading. Most brokers charge 
a dealing fee when customers buy or sell assets, however, Instant Trade will have 0% commission, meaning there is no 
additional dealing fee charged on Instant Trade aside from the market spread applied. We've built up a deep pool of 
liquidity with a range of partners over the years, which everyone can access without having to trade hundreds of 
millions a day or hold ecosystem tokens. 
 
We have a simplified, really easy to use UI and customers can even trade up to ten million euros in one trade. We'll 
also be regularly adding new assets and our customers can rest assured that with our VASP license, we are a safe, 
secure, and regulated service, for anyone that isn't a customer, you can test out Instant Trade on our website and 
compare our prices. 
We're really excited to hear feedback from our customers so do let us know what you think via our socials and community 
channels. We will also be releasing an article on the One Trading blog page specifically about Instant Trade, so keep 
an eye out for that on the website." 
"We want to make crypto trading safe and accessible for all and bridge the gap to provide an institutional-grade 
platform for all customer types. We have been rolling out a rebrand and a number of big infrastructure changes. We will 
be going live shortly with what we believe to be the fastest and most scalable exchange (< 250-microsecond order create 
/cancel) based on real-world metrics available to a shared retail and institutional audience. We aim to become a 
utility for large liquidity providers to exchange unlimited amounts of risk under a membership model instead of 
pay-per-trade and have low fees and deep books for retail with a number of liquidity protections. We will then start 
listing more products with appropriate controls and vetting as we move into derivatives. Above all we want a regulated, 
institutional-grade platform where people feel safe to trade with unique product options". Josh Barraclough, CEO, One 
Trading. 
INTERVIEW WITH ONE TRADING CEO, JOSH BARRACLOUGH 
One Trading intends to operate as a MiFID Trading Venue, which will augment its existing VASP license, and would allow 
its platform to offer capital-efficient spot and derivative products for all customer types. It also offers a higher 
level of protection for customers who will be vetted through stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and 
Know-your-customer (KYC) procedures as well as client appropriateness checks. The full-scale MiFID license will also 
allow One Trading to list financial instruments - removing the debate over whether a DLT asset is a token or a security 
- and will permit new products to be designed from the ground up with appropriate vetting, transparency and customer 
protection in mind. 
One Trading's platform also offers access to a high-touch and secure OTC trading service, enabling high-net-worth 
individuals and institutions access to a wide range of digital assets, with competitive fees, and deep pools of 
liquidity. 
 
About One Trading 
The One Trading team is based and headquartered in Europe with offices across Amsterdam, London, Milan, and Vienna. One 
Trading is regulated in the EU and has built its product and venue to meet the needs of European customers. One 
Trading's mission is to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional asset trading with a single regulated trading 
platform for all customer types and all products. 
Users can learn more about One Trading at their website: www.onetrading.com and for more updates, follow the One 
Trading social channels via Linktree. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735039 26-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 14:04 ET (18:04 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.