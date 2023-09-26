Cloud Revolution Launches Operator Connect Service in Partnership With SIPPIO

Solution enhances collaboration and communication in Microsoft Teams.

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Cloud Revolution, a leading integrated cloud communications service provider, is excited to announce the launch of its Operator Connect service for Microsoft Teams Phone in partnership with SIPPIO. This collaboration empowers Cloud Revolution's customers to harness SIPPIO's global telecom services directly within the Microsoft Teams platform, enhancing collaboration and communication capabilities across organizations.

Empowering Enhanced Collaboration through Microsoft Teams Phone

Operator Connect is a program designed to streamline the process for organizations to activate phone calling in Microsoft Teams Phone, by effortlessly linking their Teams tenant to their chosen existing or new telephone provider. Having met rigorous standards set by Microsoft, Cloud Revolution is aligned with Operator Connect providers to ensure a seamless, high-quality user experience.

Cloud Revolution is the first partner to launch a service through SIPPIO's recently announced Operator Connect for Partners (OCP) program, significantly accelerating the enablement process for other partners, resellers, and service providers.

"We are thrilled to become an Operator Connect provider via SIPPIO for Microsoft Teams Phone," said Chad McGreanor, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud Revolution. "This partnership allows our customers to leverage SIPPIO's telecom expertise within Microsoft Teams, fostering unified communications and streamlined collaboration."

Dawn-Marie Elder, CRO at SIPPIO, says "We are incredibly proud to support Cloud Revolution in this significant stride forward. SIPPIO's Operator Connect for Partner (OCP) program extends Operator Connect to a broader assembly of dedicated and proficient IT providers, a realm that was previously exclusive to carriers. It's thrilling to see Cloud Revolution seize this huge market opportunity."

By integrating SIPPIO's services with Microsoft Teams Phone, customers can reap several benefits:

Seamless Integration: Make and receive calls using SIPPIO's services directly within the Microsoft Teams interface, eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications or devices.

Make and receive calls using SIPPIO's services directly within the Microsoft Teams interface, eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications or devices. Enhanced Collaboration: Enjoy a unified communications experience with voice, video, chat, and file-sharing capabilities integrated into a single platform, facilitating seamless connections among team members.

Enjoy a unified communications experience with voice, video, chat, and file-sharing capabilities integrated into a single platform, facilitating seamless connections among team members. Simplified Management: Easily oversee telecommunication services through the Microsoft Teams admin portal, including number assignment, call routing, and call analytics.

Easily oversee telecommunication services through the Microsoft Teams admin portal, including number assignment, call routing, and call analytics. High-Quality Service: Experience the reliability and quality of SIPPIO's telecommunication services, tailored to meet the specific requirements of Microsoft Teams Phone users.

Experience the reliability and quality of SIPPIO's telecommunication services, tailored to meet the specific requirements of Microsoft Teams Phone users. Cost Savings: Consolidate communication tools into one platform, potentially reducing software and hardware costs while streamlining training and support needs.

Cloud Revolution remains steadfast in delivering top-tier communication solutions, and the partnership with SIPPIO as an Operator Connect provider for Microsoft Teams Phone demonstrates that commitment. The company looks forward to providing its customers with the advantages of this innovative integration.

About Cloud Revolution

Cloud Revolution is a cutting-edge Cloud Service Provider specializing in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365. The company's extensive proficiency in peripheral ecosystems fosters meaningful engagement, dynamic empowerment, and an elevated technology ROI for clients. At Cloud Revolution, we offer a technology continuum that empowers clients from beginning to end.

To learn more about how Cloud Revolution, visit www.cloudrevolution.com.

Contact Information

Prolific PR

sippio@prolificpr.com

+44 (0) 161 806 0220

SOURCE: SIPPIO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787592/cloud-revolution-launches-operator-connect-service-in-partnership-with-sippio