ARMLS Launches Aligned Showings to 40,000 Subscribers

ARMLS is the latest MLS to launch Aligned Showings.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / ARMLS is proud to announce the launch of Aligned Showings to 40,000 MLS subscribers. Subscribers can find the new showing service integrated into listings via the mobile app and at AlignedShowings.com. ARMLS joins other MLSs as the latest MLS to adopt the system. Most recently, UtahRealEstate.com launched Aligned Showings to its nearly 20,000 members. ARMLS is a co-founder of the platform through the MLS Aligned group of MLSs.





Matt Consalvo, CEO of ARMLS, said, "Bringing Aligned Showings to our market is not just about adopting the latest technology, but is critical to architecting the future of MLS for the brokers and agents we serve." The new service allows for interactivity between the listing agent, showing agent, and the homeowner, and it simplifies the calendaring of appointments and routing.

Aligned Showings and the Aligned API are offered by MLS Aligned, LLC, which is a company founded by six of the largest MLSs in the United States and whose membership totals approximately 150,000 real estate professionals.

About ARMLS®

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®) is the largest MLS in Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support, and training for 40,000 real estate agents.

About Aligned Showings

Aligned showings is a premier showings and messaging system that allows real estate agents to communicate and schedule showings through the MLS. Aligned Showings is owned and operated by MLS Aligned, LLC, and it focuses its development on the needs of agents and clients. The service is live in ARMLS, UtahRealEstate.com and MLSListings with several launches scheduled in the coming months.

