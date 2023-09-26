Experienced Managing Director Joins Sandline Global to Drive Growth in EMEA Region

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Sandline Global, a premier e-discovery services company, announced today that it has hired Andy Ward as Managing Director, EMEA. Andy brings 20 years of experience within the eDiscovery, eDisclosure, information governance, investigations, data privacy and cybersecurity fields.

Andy joins Sandline Global's German practice and will focus on supporting and growing the existing German and UAE Sandline Global offices, while expanding capabilities in the UK, and across the rest of the EMEA region. Andy will focus on helping law firms and corporations solve data-related challenges of all shapes and sizes to answer legal, investigative, regulatory, and business inquiries.

Andy will be responsible for driving Sandline Global's EMEA growth, focusing on go-to-market strategy with its Tier 1 partners in the region: iManage and Everlaw. Further, Andy will be building out the business development and operational teams to meet the evolving business, regulatory, and legal needs of its customers with service offerings for eDiscovery, eDisclosure, data privacy, cyber breach, and information governance within Sandline Global's core market of Germany, as well as the UK, EU and GCC.

"It's exciting to have Andy joining Sandline Global in the EMEA region. This is a great opportunity for Sandline to service our existing client base with the expected excellence in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. With his experience, Andy will help us forge new and lasting relationships with clients in EMEA and to deliver the known Sandline standard with our growing European Team to local projects," said Ralf Kaiser, Global CTO and GM EMEA.

"I'm looking forward to building on Sandline Global's excellence in eDiscovery, document management and information governance as a global brand and helping bring cutting-edge solutions and impactful results to customers in Germany, the larger EMEA region, and across the globe," says Ward.

Before joining Sandline Global, Andy founded Dataspoke Consulting, which provided information governance consulting, cross-border disputes support, and data privacy consulting to clients in the U.S., UK, and EU. Prior, Andy held the role of Managing Director- EMEA within the Kroll Cyber Risk practice, focusing on the synergies between eDisclosure and cyber security, with law firms and corporations across the UK, EU, and Middle East. Prior, Andy spent 10 years at Nuix in a variety of roles in the U.S. and UK, including Head of eDiscovery EMEA and Senior Manager of Strategic Accounts. Prior to Nuix, Andy worked in Litigation Support for the law firm Vorys LLP, helping attorneys understand digital evidence for the first time, and supporting the eDiscovery process just after the FRCP amendments formalizing eDiscovery in 2006. Andy started his professional career working in technology-related roles after graduating from university.

Andy holds a bachelor's degree in computer systems and an MBA with a specialization in International Business. Andy holds various professional credentials, including ACEDS- Certified eDiscovery Specialist (CEDS), IAPP- Certified Information Privacy Professional- Europe (CIPP/E), and ARMA- Information Governance Professional (IGP) certifications and product certifications with Everlaw, Relativity, Reveal and Nuix.

Andy is an avid professional speaker and trainer, having delivered presentations across six continents during his career. Furthermore, he is a trusted mentor and a former adjunct professor. In addition to his professional pursuits, Andy enjoys family time, cooking, travel, scuba diving, and ice hockey.

About Sandline Global

Sandline Global is a premier litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, helping global legal teams escape the ups and downs of the eDiscovery quality rollercoaster. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions supported by a team of agile, proactive, and tenacious problem solvers. With Sandline's global network of offices and data centers in the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific Regions, the firm utilizes leading technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters. In addition to providing forensics, eDiscovery, and document review services, Sandline also designs and supports iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments. For more information, visit https://www.sandlineglobal.com/.

