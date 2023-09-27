Evolv I.T. Revolutionizes Technology Solutions in the U.S.; Expands Competitive Advantage to Tampa, FL

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Amid strong national growth, TailWinds Technologies, a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) headquartered in Birmingham, AL, has officially changed its name to Evolv I.T. The company, whose technology consulting services assist the healthcare, education, financial, legal, and construction industries, among others, has also announced it will be opening its first satellite office in Tampa, Florida, on October 2, 2023.

The new office of Evolv I.T. in Tampa, Florida, will expand local job opportunities over the next year.

Evolv I.T. delivers proactive, cutting-edge technology solutions for its diverse clients, including IT service management, help desk, business continuity, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, hardware and software management, Microsoft 360 licensing and management, cloud services, infrastructure network management, business internet and SD-WAN solutions provider, VoIP, technology vendor management, and much more. The company's high level of client support for its national client base has resulted in a 99.8% customer satisfaction rating, and it has been included in the Birmingham Business Journal's Best Places to Work two years in a row. In only seven years, Evolv I.T. has emerged as an industry-leading Information Technology Managed Service Provider.

Capitalizing on its strong growth in recent years, Evolv I.T. will be launching its first satellite office in Tampa, Florida, in October. In recent years, the end-to-end managed business technology services provider has more than doubled in number of clients, services, and employees, resulting in the expansion into a new market.

Evolv I.T. was attracted to Tampa because it is a leading technology hub in the United States and is already home to over 25% of Florida's tech jobs. Within the IT sector alone, the number of businesses in Tampa has increased by 27% over the last five years.

The new location marks a major milestone in the growth of Evolv I.T., one that its leadership hopes will positively impact Tampa's community. The company aims to create over 30 new jobs in various roles in cybersecurity, technical support, business development, engineering, and project management over the next year.

Evolv I.T.'s CEO, Daniel Herrera , explains that the Tampa location will enhance the company's capabilities and enable its team to service their Central Florida clients more efficiently through an increased regional presence, allowing for faster on-site support.

"Our expansion to Tampa reflects our increasing market presence and demand for our services, and we're thrilled to create new opportunities for both our prospective clients and the local Tampa community," says Herrera. "We remain committed to hiring top talent from the local talent pool and fostering an inclusive and healthy work environment."

Herrara adds that as Evolv I.T. unveils its new location, its team is excited about the company's new identity. The evolution from TailWinds Technologies to Evolv I.T. reflects their dedication to continuously innovating the technology space to offer smarter business technology solutions.

"In Birmingham and Tampa, we will continue to lead our industry in customer service and satisfaction with responsive, resolute, and proactive solutions that are carefully tailored to each of our client's specific needs and diverse industries," Herrera states. "We invite everyone - both professionals and clients - to reach out to us and learn why we are one of the fastest growing Managed Service Providers in the Southeast."

About Evolv I.T.

Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Evolv I.T. is a leading end-to-end Managed Services Provider with one of the industry's highest client satisfaction ratings (99.8%). Evolv I.T. offers revolutionary technology solutions to companies, such as technology lifecycle planning, asset management, breach prevention, ERP systems, software management, IT support, and more. Its national services increase the efficiency, productivity, security, scalability, and productivity of its clients.

